Live blog: What’s happening on second day of Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp

Highlights and news from the second day of the Miami Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp, from Barry and Armando before the rain and -- after practice moved inside the bubble -- from South Florida-based pool reporters Safid Deen and Josh Tolentino (the only two permitted inside the bubble to view practice under the NFL’s strict COVID rules):

1:30 p.m.: Tua Tagovailoa didn’t throw an interception on Wednesday after throwing five on Tuesday.

Per pool reports, here’s what happened inside the bubble:

Tagovailoa hit Will Fuller on a 20-yard crossing route. After two handoffs, Tagovailoa completed a 10-yard pass to DeVante Parker. On the next throw, Tua threw a bit too long to Albert Wilson, who couldn’t track the deep pass.

Tagovailoa then went 1 for 3 on goal line work with a TD throw to Mack Hollins while on the run.

Tagovailoa then went 0-for-3 in the next 7-on-7, goal line series. He was holding onto the ball too long and looking for open receivers instead of throwing in anticipation of where his receivers would be. Noah Igbinoghene had strong coverage on Parker on one of those Tua throws, forcing Parker to catch the ball out of bounds.

After that sequence, Tua “spent a lot of time during the break and lighter practice periods talking intensely with his teammates,” per Tolentino. “Following this series, he grabbed DeVante Parker and the two players chatted for several minutes.”

In the next stage of goal line work, Tagovailoa was 1-for-3 with Wilson having a potential TD broken up by rookie Jaytlin Askew.

Tagovailoa threw a 40-yard TD pass to Jaylen Waddle in the next series, and then delivered a 30-yard TD pass to DeVante Parker.

Jacoby Brissett went 2-for-3 in the initial bubble 11-on-11 work with a nice checkdown to Wilson. On his next series, he went 2 for 3 on the goal line, with a TD pass to Hollins.

Brissett went 3 for 6 on his next series. After a throw behind Mike Gesicki, he completed one to Hollins. Defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge also had a nice pressure on one of those plays.

Story continues

In his next series, Brissett threw straight TDs to Jakeem Grant, Hunter Long and Robert Foster in goal line drills. Foster continues to impress.

Brissett ended practice with a deep TD thow to Allen Hurns in a hurry-up offense.

The bubble part of practice included a pass breakup by linebacker Bemadrick McKinney; a catch by receiver Kai Locksley and a pass breakup by Igbinoghene on a throw by third-string QB Reid Sinnett, who threw a TD to Kirk Merritt in goal line work.

Jason Sanders went 4 for 4 on field goals, with a long of 51.

12:30 p.m: A deluge has forced the team to move inside the practice bubble.

12:15 p.m. update: Tua Tagovailoa has rebounded well from his five-interception day. He completed several short passes in 7 on 7 drills and connected with Jakeem Grant on a deep pass with two defenders close by.

Tagovailoa completed a nifty 20 yard pass to Salvon Ahmed, connected on a 20-yard slant to Albert Wilson and was on target on a crossing pattern to DeVante Parker, who also dropped a pass.

Robert Foster made a great catch on a deep ball from Jacoby Brissett and walked off limping. But Brissett also threw an interception to Javaris Davis.

Adam Shaheen dropped a pass.

11:52 a.m. update: Every offensive player was spotted except wide receiver Preston Williams, who is working his way back from foot surgery late last season. Williams was on the field as an observer during parts of Tuesday’s session. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Defensively, every player is participating except cornerback Xavien Howard, who remains away from the team in a contract dispute, and Emmanuel Obgah, who is dealing with a minor injury sustained Tuesday, per a league source.

Howard was not in attendance. Ogbah was in the building.

Ogbah’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN-Fox 7 on Sunday that Ogbah wants a new contract but planned to attend mandatory minicamp. His absence from the field on Wednesday was not related to his contract, according to a source.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts -- coming off a significant December knee injury -- is present but not practicing.

Check back throughout the day for updates, which we’ll add to the top.