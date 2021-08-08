Live blog: What’s happening at Dolphins practice on the day Xavien Howard strikes new deal

The big news of the day was Xavien Howard’s contract restructure, which we detail in depth here.

In the meantime, a live blog on Dolphins training camp practice Day 10:

10:30 a.m.: Andrew Van Ginkel remains out with an undisclosed lower-body injury that didn’t look serious when he walked off the field with a slight limp on Wednesday.

Receiver Will Fuller (foot) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (left leg) also remained out. Fuller has missed nine practices, Phillips eight.

Receiver DeVante Parker, who returned to practice Friday after missing time with a hamstring issue, is wearing a no-contact jersey on Sunday.

Safety Brandon Jones wasn’t immediately spotted at practice; he walked - under his own power - into the facility during Saturday’s practice with what appeared to be an ankle or other lower body injury.

Running back Malcolm Brown returned to practice after missing three days with an undisclosed injury.