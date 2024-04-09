Live Blog: Follow along as UConn men’s basketball goes for second straight national title vs. Purdue

As Brent Musburger would say, you are looking live at the 2024 national championship live blog. Refresh your page for constant updates throughout the game.

9:41 p.m. Samson Johnson just picked up his second foul. That could end up being big. Clingan checks back in. 11 minutes to go in the half. 18 all.

9:37 p.m. Purdue’s ball movement on that possession went crazy. Mason Gillis comes down with an offensive rebound, and a foul is drawn on Samson Johnson. Both he and Clingan now have one foul. Timeout, 11:28 left in the half. UConn up, 18-16.

9:35 p.m. Edey is doing work on Clingan inside. He just put on a Hakeem Olajuwon-type move in the post, scored and drew a foul on Clingan. Hits the free throw. We’re tied at 16.

9:33 p.m. Edey swats Spencer’s driving attempt, then sends back Newton’s WITH AUTHORITY. He screams with the Purdue crowd. Heads back down and hits a jump hook over Clingan on the next possession. 14-13, UConn.

9:32 p.m. Edey slams one home (Marv Albert voice) with authority. Tristen Newton comes back and drains a 3. Stephon Castle gets a defensive rebound on the next possession, and draws a foul on Lance Jones. Second of the half on the Boilers.

9:31 p.m. No lie, it might be 90-10 Purdue fans in here. There’s one small section of UConn fans, but it seems like Boilermaker fans bought up all of the leftover NC State and Bama fan tickets.

9:27 p.m. Spencer has started hot, he’s got 7 points, and assist and just grabbed a defensive rebound. Castle turns it over though and it’ll be Purdue ball, 15:04 left in the first half. 11-9 Huskies.

9:27 pm. Spencer with another nifty up and under move inside and dishes to Clingan for the jam. Edey comes back and answers on the other end. 9 all.

9:25 p.m. Spencer with the up and under move inside, gets it to go. 7-5. Edey comes back down and hits a jump hook. 7 all, 16:44 left in the first.

9:24 p.m. Tristen Newton draws a foul on Fletcher Loyer and heads to the line. He cashes both free throws. All tied at 4.

9:22 p.m. Purdue gets on the board first with a jumper from Trey Kaufman-Renn. Cam Spencer answers with a 3, but Lance Jones comes back for the Boilers, gets the hoop and the harm. It’s 5-3 Boilermakers early.

9:20 p.m. Tipoff. HERE WE GO.

9:08 p.m. A little pregame motivation from Huskies greats. For the players, and maybe for you too?

9:04 p.m. Three minutes left of warmups and then national anthem, lineup intros and tip. We’re so close.

9:01 p.m. Classic Cam Spencer.

8:41 p.m. I’m sitting in the Purdue end here granted, but feels like a lot more Purdue fans in their seats at this point than UConn fans (maybe 80-20?). Only one real section of Huskies fans sitting down right now. Maybe they know they’ve still got 25 minutes. That’s that championship experience.

8:17 p.m.: Huskies warming up ahead of their biggest game since last year at this time.

8:16 p.m. Jim Calhoun is in the building!

8:06 p.m. We’ve got starting lineups:

GLENDALE– You are looking live— at a blog from the national title game in Glendale, Ariz., where the UConn men’s basketball team will go for its second straight national title tonight against No. 1 Purdue. Can Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer and the Huskies topple National Player of the Year Zach Edey and Purdue? We’ll find out in just a few hours. Here’s the game info:

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

