Live blog: Follow along with Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football scores, updates here

Arkansas football is back in action this week as the Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) take on Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas comes in looking to snap a two-game losing streak, coming off narrow losses against BYU in Fayetteville two weeks ago and against LSU last week in the SEC opener.

The Aggies, meanwhile, come off consecutive wins since their upset loss to Miami (FL) in Week 2 knocked them out of the top 25. Texas A&M responded to that loss with a 44-point win over Louisiana-Monroe and a 17-point win against Auburn to open SEC play.

Injury update: Arkansas football provides positive Rocket Sanders update ahead of Texas A&M

Saturday's game kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on SEC Network. You can follow along online here:

First quarter

15:00 - Texas A&M wins the toss and defers.

6:45 - Cam Little's 52-yard field goal opens the scoring for the Razorbacks. Arkansas leads, 3-0.

2:36 - Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson finds receiver Evan Stewart for an Aggies touchdown on third-and-short. Texas A&M takes a 7-3 lead.

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Why play at a neutral site? Why is Arkansas-Texas A&M played at AT&T Stadium? Explaining the Southwest Classic venue

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Follow along with Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football scores, updates here