Live blog: Follow along with Arkansas vs. Texas A&M football scores, updates here

Mikey DiLullo, Fort Smith Southwest Times Record
Arkansas football is back in action this week as the Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) take on Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas comes in looking to snap a two-game losing streak, coming off narrow losses against BYU in Fayetteville two weeks ago and against LSU last week in the SEC opener.

Sep 16, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes during the fourth quarter against the BYU Cougars at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. BYU won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies, meanwhile, come off consecutive wins since their upset loss to Miami (FL) in Week 2 knocked them out of the top 25. Texas A&M responded to that loss with a 44-point win over Louisiana-Monroe and a 17-point win against Auburn to open SEC play.

Saturday's game kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on SEC Network. You can follow along online here:

First quarter

15:00 - Texas A&M wins the toss and defers.

6:45 - Cam Little's 52-yard field goal opens the scoring for the Razorbacks. Arkansas leads, 3-0.

2:36 - Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson finds receiver Evan Stewart for an Aggies touchdown on third-and-short. Texas A&M takes a 7-3 lead.

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

