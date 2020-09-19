Live blog 2020: Follow Week 3 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

The Houston-Baylor game was the seventh game on the Week 3 college football schedule to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still some exciting matchups on tap for today.

Among the day’s highlights are Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard making his 2020 debut and a prime-time showdown between No. 17 Miami and No. 18 Louisville.

Follow along here all day for the latest updates around college football.

Top 25 schedule

No. 11 Oklahoma State 3, Tulsa 0

The Cowboys, led by the nation's leading returning rusher in Chuba Hubbard, were held to a field goal on their opening drive.

No. 13 Cincinnati 7, Austin Peay 0

The Bearcats — who return 16 starters from an 11-win team in 2019 — open their season and score quickly on a 29-yard TD run from Tre Tucker.

No. 19 Louisiana 0, Georgia State 0

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who stunned Iowa State in their opener last weekend, earned their first AP Top 25 ranking since 1943. Can they keep it?

No. 25 Pitt 0, Syracuse 0

The Panthers, who blanked Austin Peay 55-0 last week, open their ACC season against the Orange, who lost to North Carolina in their season opener.

USF at No. 7 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. ET

The Irish and Bulls both won their season openers. This is Notre Dame’s only non-conference game of the season at it is playing in the ACC in 2020.

No. 14 UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Knights are favored but are 0-3 all-time against the Yellow Jackets, who beat Florida State in their season opener.

No. 24 Appalachian State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd are both 1-0 and meet in what should be an exciting non-conference matchup of former Southern Conference rivals.

The Citadel at No. 1 Clemson, 4 p.m. ET

The Tigers are 34-0 all-time against FCS teams since the NCAA formed the division prior to the 1978 season and have outscored the Bulldogs 196-26 in four meetings since 2000.

No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET

Both teams enter the key early-season ACC matchup at 1-0. Louisville will be looking for revenge after Miami drilled the Cardinals 55-27 at home last year.

Other games of note

Boston College 0, Duke 0

The Blue Devils lost to Notre Dame in their season opener, while the Eagles begin the Jeff Hafley era looking for a win.

SMU at North Texas, 6 p.m. ET

The Mustangs and Mean Green each look to improve to 2-0 on the season and gain bragging right in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m. ET

The Demon Deacons look to bounce back from their season-opening loss to No. 1 Clemson as they take on the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.

News and notes

Big Ten releases updated 2020 schedule

The Big Ten’s eight-game regular-season schedule will begin on Oct. 24, and the full slate was unveiled Saturday morning.

Deion Sanders to Jackson State

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, 53, is set to become a college football head coach.

