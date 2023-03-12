LIVE: Big Ten tournament score updates, highlights as Purdue basketball plays Penn State

Purdue basketball seeks its first Big Ten tournament championship since 2009 when it plays Penn State in the championship game. This is the Nittany Lions' first title game appearance.

The Boilermakers defeated upstart Ohio State 80-66 in the semifinals behind Zach Edey (32 points, 14 rebounds), Brandon Newman and Braden Smith. Purdue is a possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Nittany Lions came into the conference tournament on the March Madness bubble, but they have won three games, beating Indiana in the semifinals. Jalen Pickett, Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk are Penn State's primary weapons.

Purdue defeated Penn State twice in the regular season, 76-63 in Philadelphia on Jan. 8 (Edey had 30 points and 13 rebounds), and 80-60 in West Lafayette on Feb. 1 (Mason Gillis scored 29 points).

5:27 left 1H: Purdue 25, Penn State 16

Fletcher Loyer, who has been struggling, hits a shot clock-beating 3 to make it 25-15.

David Jenkins Jr. hits a 3 and has 8 points.

Penn State's Myles Dread hits 3s on 2 straight plays.

Zach Edey gets a rest, but Trey Kaufman-Renn battles for a rebounds, and it ends up with a Mason Gillis putback.

10:38 left 1H: Purdue 13, Penn State 6

Purdue leads by 7, Penn State's largest deficit of the Big Ten tournament. Zach Edey has 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Andrew Funk's reverse layup breaks a 5-minute Penn State drought.

David Jenkins Jr. hits a 3 after Zach Edey's hook, and Purdue is up 9-4.

15:20 left 1H: Purdue 4, Penn State 4

PSU is 0-of-3 on 3-pointers; Zach Edey is 1-of-3 from the field, but Penn State has fouled him 3 times on the floor.

Penn State makes its first 2 shots. Purdue misses its first 2 before Zach Edey makes a hook shot with 18:14 left.

Jalen Pickett scores the game's first points on PSU's opening play.

Purdue 4, Penn State 4, 15:17. Tough shooting early. Two teams are a combined 4-15. Penn State has missed 5 straight shots, Purdue has missed 4 in a row. — Sam King (@samueltking) March 12, 2023

Purdue coach Matt Painter and Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry pregame

Painter went to Delta High School and played for Purdue, and he has been the Boilermakers coach for 18 seasons. Shrewsberry played for Cathedral High School and Hanover College, and he has been assistant for Painter, as well as for Brad Stevens at Butler and with the Boston Celtics. This is his second season leading Penn State.

Prior to the Big Ten Championship, @tracywolfson caught up with @BoilerBall head coach Matt Painter and @PennStateMBB head coach Micah Shrewsberry. pic.twitter.com/Hwn56ozeFu — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 12, 2023

Purdue starting lineup vs. Penn State

It's the recent version: Mason Gillis, Brandon Newman, Zach Edey, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer.

Penn State has a familiar lineup, too: Jalen Pickett, Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk, Camren Wynter, Kebba Njie.

What channel is Purdue on in the Big Ten tournament championship game?

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 12, 2023, at United Center in Chicago

TV: CBS

Radio: 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis

