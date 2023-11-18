Live Big 12 updates: Cincinnati Bearcats football travels to West Virginia

Corey Kiner's running will be key for UC as they take on West Virginia Saturday, Nov. 18 in Morgantown.

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – In preparation for a hostile crowd at Milan Puskar Stadium, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, like many teams in the past, peppered their players with numerous renditions of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver.

It's the state anthem of West Virginia and played repeatedly in Morgantown.

For the Bearcats to reach "Almost Heaven" Saturday, they'll have to shut down a potent offense that's averaged over 30 points per game. Last week's 59-20 loss at Oklahoma was the first time the Mountaineers have been under 30 points scored since Sept. 30.

Both teams rush the ball successfully with West Virginia averaging 213.8 yards per game for No. 7 in the nation and the Bearcats at 223.2 yards for No. 5 among Division I schools.

Common opponents

West Virginia lost to Houston, that UC just beat, 41-39 on a Hail Mary. The Mountaineers have also lost to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma who both also defeated UC. Coach Neal Brown's squad does own a 41-28 win at UCF and a 37-7 trouncing of BYU in Morgantown.

Non-conference-wise, the Bearcats won at Pitt 27-21 while WVU hosted and defeated the Panthers 17-6 just a week after UC's victory.

Isaiah Pead led UC to a win over West Virginia in 2009 with 175 rushing yards

Back again

It's the 20th meeting of UC and West Virginia but the first since 2011 when the Mountaineers won 24-21 at Paul Brown Stadium as Tony Miliano had a field goal blocked as time expired. The Butch Jones-led Bearcats lost in Morgantown in 2010, 37-10. UC's last victory over WVU was when Brian Kelly's 'Cats won 24-21 at Nippert with quarterbacks Tony Pike and Zach Collaros splitting time. Isaiah Pead ran for 175 yards and UC went to 10-0.

Wolverine/Bearcat connections

Friday, Michigan fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge who allegedly participated in the destruction of evidence related to the Connor Stallions sign-stealing controversy. His replacement is former UC Bearcat head coach (1994-2003) Rick Minter's son, Jesse Minter.

Also, a report first aired by iHeart Media's Mo Egger, a report Connor Stallions purchased tickets to last season's UC vs. East Carolina game has been confirmed. Michigan opened this season vs. ECU, winning 30-3.

Hoop news

Expect some movement on that Aziz Bandaogo/ Jamille Reynolds eligibility situation come Monday.

"We remain hopeful the NCAA will allow Aziz to play this season but we're preparing for all possibilities and time is running out," Bandaoago attorney Swain Woods of the Raleigh-based Morningstar Group said over the weekend.

A broader action by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is also a possibility.

