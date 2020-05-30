Bayern Munich can take another huge step towards winning an eight-straight Bundesliga title when they host Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday at the Allianz Arena and below are details on how you can watch in the USA.

The German giants are now seven points clear atop the Bundesliga table after winning 1-0 at second-place Borussia Dortmund in midweek and Hansi Flick’s squad are now just 12 points away from sealing another title. Four wins from their final six games will guarantee a 30th German title, as they play before title rivals Dortmund and RB Leipzig this weekend.

[ LIVE: Bundesliga scores ]

However, the stakes are high for Fortuna Dusseldorf too. Uwe Rosler’s side launched a stunning comeback to beat Schalke 2-1 in midweek and were 2-0 up in the 88th minute at Cologne last weekend before coughing up two late goals to draw 2-2. Fortuna, who sit in the relegation playoff spot but are just one point behind Mainz in 15th, are direct and dangerous on the counter and Bayern will be wary of an upset at the end of a gruelling week in Germany’s top-flight.

In team news, Lucas Hernandez comes back into the team for Bayern Munich with Jerome Boateng on the bench.

Fortuna bring USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales back into the starting lineup.

Below is how to watch Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf on TV in the USA this Saturday, while above you can follow the action live, as the three points are so valuable to both clubs but for very different reasons.

Bayern Munich v Fortuna, how to watch

TV Channels: FS1

Stream Live : Via Fox Soccer

When: Saturday, May 30 – 12:30 p.m. ET: Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf

LIVE: Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf originally appeared on NBCSports.com