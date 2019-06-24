LIVE FROM ATLANTA: Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge media day

ATLANTA – The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas kicked off Monday with media day and player registration in downtown Atlanta. The eighth annual Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge will take place Tuesday in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, featuring the top high school football players in the country.



#Rivals250 4️⃣⭐️ #Aggie commit WR Moose Muhammad & 4️⃣⭐️ WR #UNC commit WR Josh Downs hanging out in the players lounge at the #RivalsChallenge! pic.twitter.com/5xLy1sPISB — Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019

#LSU, #Oklahoma and #Auburn appear to be the teams that stand out for LB Phillip Webb. #RivalsChallenge — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 24, 2019

#Aggies lead for OL Donovan Jackson early. — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) June 24, 2019





