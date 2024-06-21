🔴 LIVE: Argentina hold slim lead over Canada in Copa América opener

Forget EURO 2024 drama; it’s time for Copa América chaos.

We’re bringing you all the action throughout the tournament, starting with Argentina against Canada on Thursday night.

Scorers: Alvarez 49′

Argentina had the best chance for the opener within seven minutes. Angel Di Maria was on a breakaway after a Canada corner but couldn’t beat rushing goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

La Albiceleste went on to dominate control of the game, but Messi was less involved than expected. Alexis Mac Allister was the next to miss an opportunity as his header was saved by Crepeau.

The Canadians almost grabbed a sneaky lead by half-time after demonstrating they could hold their own against top competitors. Stephen Eustaquio’s header, however, was saved by Emi Martinez from point-blank range.

Coming out into the second half, Argentina pushed to finally crack Canada. And they did within four minutes after the restart.

Mac Allister was through in the box and sacrificed his body as Crepeau took him out. The ball then fell to Alvarez and the Manchester City man scored his first Copa América goal from a tight angle.

Canada eventually found their footing again. Substitute Jacob Shaffelburg almost combined with Cyle Larin and Liam Millar for the equaliser. Jonathan David also had a header go over the bar.

Thursday is notably Messi’s 35th Copa América match, surpassing Sergio Livingstone for the most in competition history.