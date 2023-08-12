Live analysis: Eagles' Jalen Carter 'wow' play on 1st NFL snap; Marcus Mariota starts at QB

BALTIMORE − As expected, the Eagles held out their starters for the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

The Ravens came into the game with a 23-game preseason winning streak. Their last loss come on Sept. 3, 2015.

But Baltimore held out most of its starters as well, including Lamar Jackson.

Here are observations from the game:

Jalen Carter makes impact on first snap

Eagles rookie Jalen Carter didn't start with the Eagles' second-team defense. But he came in on the third play, with the Ravens facing 3rd-and-10 from their 29.

Carter showed his speed and power up the middle. He burst through the Ravens' line and had quarterback Josh Johnson wrapped up. Johnson managed to throw the ball out of bounds past the line of scrimmage, thus avoiding an intentional grounding penalty.

The Eagles, of course, had seen this in practice for the last two weeks.

Mariota starts at QB, but not in sync

As expected, Marcus Mariota started in Hurts' place. He was only 3-for-7 passing for 24 yards. But he showed his running ability. On 3rd-and-13, he escaped pressure and picked up 14 yards for a first down. He later gained 2 yards on 4th-and-1 from the Ravens' 29. But he threw incomplete twice after that and the Eagles settled for Jake Elliott's 45-yard field goal.

Another highlight on that drive was D'Andre Swift's 22-yard run.

Jalen Hurts sitting out, and Sirianni explains why

Hurts and the Eagles starters were on the field for warmups, but when the game started, it was Mariota leading the second-team offense.

Before the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said on the radio pregame show that he was holding out the starters because the Eagles are hosting the Cleveland Browns for joint practices beginning Monday.

Sirianni values those practices more than the preseason game because it's starters vs. starters in a controlled setting − there's hitting, but quarterbacks are not allowed to get touched. The Eagles saw this last summer in the preseason opener against the Jets.

Hurts started and played the first few series. But he took a late hit out of bounds and Sirianni was incensed.

When asked Thursday if that would affect his decision, Sirianni said no, adding: "It's football. They're going to get hit. Obviously, it's more controlled here at practice ... But all you're trying to do is make sure guys are ready to go in that first game. So sometimes you feel like they need to play in that first preseason game or second preseason game or third preseason game, and sometimes you don't."

Clearly, Sirianni wasn't taking any chances.

The only potential starters who played Saturday were defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Milton Williams, along with safety Terrell Edmunds. At linebacker, Nakobe Dean was held out as was right guard Cam Jurgens, running back Kenny Gainwell and safety Reed Blankenship.

