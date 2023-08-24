Live analysis: Devon Allen shows blazing speed; Mariota has cameo for Eagles vs. Colts

PHILADELPHIA − The Eagles are concluding their preseason schedule Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

While the game is of little importance as all of the Eagles' starters are sitting out, it means everything to the few dozen players fighting for a coveted spot on the 53-man roster.

The Colts are in a different situation with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who started Thursday night.

Devon Allen shows his blazing speed, helps Eagles to early lead

Wide receiver Devon Allen needed a few weeks at the start of camp to recover from a hamstring injury suffered during the U.S. nationals in track in July, where Allen is a 110 meter hurdler.

He showed that speed on the opening kickoff. Allen bobbled the kick at the goal line, then picked it up, cut to his right and picked up 73 yards before he was tackled.

The Eagles started at the Colts' 27, and eventually scored on Trey Sermon's 1-yard run.

Who's the Eagles' QB? Is Jalen Carter playing?

Marcus Mariota started for the Eagles at quarterback. Mariota has had an uneven preseason, with a passer rating of 56.3 while rookie Tanner McKee, the Eagles' sixth-round pick, has played much better.

But Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said it's "way too early" to say that McKee has a chance to supplant Mariota as Jalen Hurts' backup.

Mariota only played the opening series before McKee replaced him. Mariota went 1-for-2 for 21 yards.

Still, the preseason games have been a valuable experience for McKee, who has thrown for 295 yards in the previous two games, while only completing 52.6% of his passes.

As for other players, rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter is not playing Thursday. His preseason will then consist of just 9 snaps. Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams aren't playing either. At linebacker, Nakobe Dean and Zach Cunningham are not playing, but Christian Elliss and Nicholas Morrow are.

Eagles sign OL to 2-year deal

The Eagles announced that they have signed tackle Fred Johnson to a two-year contract Thursday, an indication that the fifth-year player will survive final cuts. Johnson played in five games last season for Tampa Bay. He spent the previous three seasons with Tampa Bay.

