🔴 LIVE: Albania score early to lead Croatia

EURO 2024 has been sensational so far and with the second round of group stages matches getting underway, it’s about to get even better.

You can follow all of Wednesday’s action right here.

Croatia 0-1 Albania

Scorers: Laçi 11′

Both of these sides lost their opening game in Group B with Croatia going down to a strong Spain side, whilst Albania thrilled early on against Italy but struggled to keep up that momentum.

A defeat here then, would almost certainly end one of these teams’ chances of getting to the round of 16.

As such, it was a fairly cagey opening but that was blown wide open on 11 minutes as Qazim Laci found space inside the area headed Albania into a lead.

Despite enjoying nearly 70 per cent of the ball, Croatia were struggling to create any sort of meaningful chances with the Albanian defence roared by their fans and remaining resolute.

Despite going into the lead, Albania were still pushing for a second and almost got it as Laçi’s first time effort from the edge of the area just went over the bar.

With almost the least kick of the half Rey Manaj had a great chance to double Albania’s advantage but his close range header was saved.

Into the second half and immediately Croatia made two attacking substitutions as they went for broke.

One of those subs, Luka Susic went close straightaway as his effort from the right-hand side of the area was palmed away well.

