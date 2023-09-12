When is ‘Live Action’ with UNC basketball? Date, time announced for Tar Heels scrimmage

Fans can get their first look at the UNC basketball programs on Oct. 13, the Tar Heels announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Live Action with Carolina Basketball,” presented by Dunkin’ and the UNC General Alumni Association, will begin at 7 p.m. inside the Dean E. Smith Center. The doors will open at 5:30 and admission is free.

Third-year coach Hubert Davis and the new-look Tar Heels will host Division II St. Augustine’s on Oct. 27 before opening the regular season Nov. 6 against Radford at the Smith Center.

Armando Bacot and RJ Davis are the lone returning starters for UNC, which added five players from the transfer portal and high-profile freshman Elliot Cadeau to its roster.

UNC women’s coach Courtney Banghart and the Tar Heels open their season Nov. 8 against Gardner-Webb at Carmichael Arena. Deja Kelly and Alyssa Utsby are among the returners from a UNC squad that made the NCAA Tournament last season.

UNC basketball 2023-24 schedule

The ACC will announce league games at some point in September

Oct. 13: Live Action with Carolina basketball

Oct. 27: vs. St. Augustine’s (Exhibition)

Nov. 6: vs. Radford

Nov. 12: vs. Lehigh

Nov. 17: vs. UC Riverside

Nov. 22: vs. Northern Iowa (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov. 23: vs. Texas Tech or Villanova (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov. 24: vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan or Stanford (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov. 29: vs. Tennessee (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. 5: vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec. 16: vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec. 20: vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec. 29: vs. Charleston Southern

UNC women’s basketball 2023-24 schedule

ACC games have yet to be announced

Nov. 8: vs. Gardner-Webb

Nov. 12: vs. Davidson

Nov. 15: vs. Hampton

Nov. 18: vs. Elon

Nov. 24: vs. Vermont (Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida)

Nov. 25: vs. Kansas State or Western Kentucky (Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida)

Nov. 26: TBA (Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida)

Nov. 30: vs. South Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 6: vs. UNC Greensboro

Dec. 10: at UConn

Dec. 15: vs. Western Carolina

Dec. 19: vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

