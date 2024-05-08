Live at 6:40: Twins, Mariners back in action. Follow on Gameview.
Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, began this season in Triple-A.
The Cardinals' nightmare season continues.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down how we can tap into the Braves' and Brewers' scorching starts.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
The Marlins receive RHP Woo-Suk Go, 1B Nathan Martorella, OF Dillon Head and OF Jakob Marsee in return for the second baseman.
Harrison signed to play college football at Nebraska in 2014 before he was drafted by the Brewers.
Even as the offense scuffles, Wade has established himself as a model of on-base consistency for San Francisco.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
The Astros are holding their breath on Framber Valdez.
Here's what you might've missed from this weekend's action across the league.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the bee-delay game in Arizona, the Twins winning 10 games in a row, the incredible city connect uniforms released by the Rays, conduct a standings draft and give their good, bad and Uggla for this week.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole took a step closer to returning from elbow inflammation. He threw off a mound for the first time since being shut down during spring training.
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Scherzer is recovering from offseason back surgery.
The Minnesota Twins' 12-game winning streak ended on Sunday with a 9–2 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Target Field.
Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is the latest to suffer an injury to his elbow. He was placed on the injured list due to a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm.
Some key hitting performances need a trip under the magnifying glass. Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski does just that and advises managers on what to do next.