Live at 6:40 p.m.: Twins host Royals. Follow on Gameview.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Thompson will be competing in her 18th straight U.S. Women's Open later this week.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
Stewart-Haas began in 2009 when Tony Stewart joined forces with Gene Haas.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
Some key hitting performances need a trip under the magnifying glass. Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski does just that and advises managers on what to do next.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Andy Behrens highlights non-rookies to see their fantasy football value on the rise coming out of the NFL Draft.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
Rose Zhang was one of seven golfers who withdrew from the tournament due to an illness.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Gobert again tangled with infamous NBA referee Scott Foster, and once again he comes out the poorer man — literally.
Bennett missed last season and the Rams wouldn't say why.
Dalton Del Don examines the potential of several first-round picks to become reliable fantasy contributors as rookies.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your pressing questions in his latest mailbag as we head toward the end of Week 6.