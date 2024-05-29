Live at 6:40 p.m.: Twins face Royals, follow on Gameview
Gameview Do not remove this type
Gameview Do not remove this type
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Demus will receive her gold medal at a ceremony at the foot of the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Battie was shot and his older brother was killed on May 18.
Bennett missed last season and the Rams wouldn't say why.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Jauan Jennings has a new deal after playing a valuable role for the 49ers in the Super Bowl.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
Donovan Mitchell will miss Monday's Game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
"We're not always going to agree, and there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is," Mahomes said.
It’s early yet, but the first days of the Morris era have drawn positive reviews.
Being the center of the American sports universe isn’t new to Indianapolis. Making it personal — their teams, their tradition — is.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss UNC potentially leaving the ACC, the Pac-2's new broadcast partner, the latest on the NCAA settlement, Doug Gottleib coaching college basketball, and Red Lobster facing financial troubles.
Front Row has been a two-car team since the start of the 2020 season.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
Vulnerability is considered a weakness in sports until it isn't, and the Boston Celtics forward is floating in between.
The Cavaliers have some questions about frontcourt fit and the future of star scorer Donovan Mitchell.