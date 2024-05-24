Live at 6:10 p.m.: Twins vs. Rangers. Follow on Gameview.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his blueprint for conquering the final days of Week 6.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Paul Skenes’ eventful debut with the Pirates this weekend, the Rockies completing a shocking sweep, the deep- rooted problems the Cardinals are facing and the woeful retirement of Dylan Bundy.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss UNC potentially leaving the ACC, the Pac-2's new broadcast partner, the latest on the NCAA settlement, Doug Gottleib coaching college basketball, and Red Lobster facing financial troubles.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for an elimination game on Tuesday night.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.