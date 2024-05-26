LIVE: 2024 Indy 500 updates on race delay, leaders, crashes, rain watch from IMS

The 108th Indianapolis 500 is here! Thirty-three drivers will take the green flag at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in search of the checkered flag, getting their likeness etched on the Borg-Warner trophy and a champion's blue jacket.

Scott McLaughlin is the pole-sitter, leading an all-Team Penske front row that includes 2018 race winner Will Power and defending race champion Josef Newgarden. NASCAR Cup points leader Kyle Larson is trying to race here (where he starts fifth) and in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Helio Castroneves is trying to become the first five-time race champion.

Here is the complete 33-car starting grid and more about the Indy 500 drivers and teams.

Nathan Brown is your best follow for all things Indy 500 and IndyCar. Stay here for updates, highlights and crashes, and please remember to refresh.

LET'S HAVE SOME FUN: Indy 500 coverage from Snake Pit, Coke Lot and more

LIVE LEADERBOARD: Here's the race running order

1:30 p.m.: TV coverage remains on NBC today

If the Indy 500 gets rolling today, it will remain on NBC. The Senior PGA Championship is scheduled to begin on NBC at 4 p.m., but the race would take precedence.

12:35 p.m.: Lightning is in the Speedway area

Officials ask fans to leave the grandstands and seek shelter.

Lightning has been detected in the vicinity of the Speedway. Please exit the grandstands in an orderly fashion and seek shelter. You should implement your personal safety plan. Gate ingress has stopped, but gates will remain open for egress. pic.twitter.com/qMU4lmc2QF — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 26, 2024

12:30 p.m.: Indy 500 drivers ask fans for input during weather delay

When are we racing? — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) May 26, 2024

The rain delay heard around the world.



What’s everyone’s plan? #INDY500 — Kyle M. Kirkwood (@KKirkwoodRacing) May 26, 2024

11:35 a.m.: Indy 500 is delayed with bad weather looming

IndyStar's Nathan Brown has more details on race status.

11:20 a.m.: Indy 500 fans asked to seek shelter

With lightning expected in the Speedway area, track officials ask fans to seek shelter.

Given the proximity of lightning moving toward the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a decision has been made to pause the pre-race ceremonies and move fans out of the grandstands and Snake Pit.



Spectators are encouraged to follow the instructions of IMS team members. They should… pic.twitter.com/Yk9W2AVOpr — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 26, 2024

10:45 a.m.: IMS President Doug Boles rain update

Doug Boles anticipates rain arriving at IMS between noon-12:30 p.m.

He says the biggest concern is lightning, and would ask fans to leave grandstands by 11:15 a.m. if lightning is approaching the Speedway, and all on-track festivities would stop. The same would apply to the Snake Pit concert.

"It's really a challenging day for us," he said. "No matter what the decision is, it will be a difficult one."

He adds that fans would be allowed to leave the Speedway and re-enter, which is different from usual protocol.

If the storm tracks the way he anticipates, Boles said track drying could begin between 2:30-3 p.m., with plans to get the race in.

9:35 a.m.: Kyle Larson plans to stay at Indy 500

IndyStar's Nathan Brown says on the "Pit Pass Live" preview show that Rick Hendrick, Kyle Larson's NASCAR Cup team owner, has given the OK for Larson to stay in Indianapolis in case rain delays or interrupts for Indy 500. A relief driver would take over Larson's car in the Coca-Cola 600, which scheduled for a 6 p.m. ET start in Charlotte, N.C.

More: Larson will drive Indy 500 over NASCAR Cup race if weather dictates

Gavin Ward, team principal for Arrow McLaren, which is fielding Larson's car, said on the prerace show that Hendrick is "committed" to Larson's Indy 500 participation if at all possible.

8:35 a.m.: Doug Boles updates on Indy 500 weather

IMS President Doug Boles says on the "Pit Pass Live" preview show that biggest challenge facing race fans will be lightning.

"It's a challenge and there's no good answer," he said.

Boles said that in a break from a usual race day, IMS officials will allow fans to leave the track and re-enter should weather delay or interrupt the race.

Rain could affect Kyle Larson's effort to race the Indy 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola today. Boles loves the possibility, but "I haven't thought about Kyle Larson at all."

7:30 a.m.: Indy 500 rain delay? Radar watch

IMS President Doug Boles said early Sunday that track officials are watching approaching weather.

Updates from @jdouglas4 on today's Indy 500 plans in regards to the incoming weather:



-Tracking a storm about at St. Louis

-Plan: continue to monitor it; expecting weather at some point

-Biggest concern: Lightning & customer safety

-Next couple hours will define when that hits — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) May 26, 2024

2024 Indy 500 coverage from IndyStar

33 things to know about Indy 500: Drivers to watch, history on the line, Larson's 'Double'

In case of inclement weather: Why they don't run the Indy 500 in the rain

Not saying: How a secret tutor helped Scott McLaughlin clinch the Indy 500 pole

What is a pace car? What to know about the Indy 500 pace car and driver

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2024 Indy 500 updates live: race leaders, crashes, rain, highlights