LIVE: 2024 Indy 500 race updates, leaders, crashes, rain watch from IMS

The 108th Indianapolis 500 is here! Thirty-three drivers will take the green flag at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in search of the checkered flag, getting their likeness etched on the Borg-Warner trophy and a champion's blue jacket.

Scott McLaughlin is the pole-sitter, leading an all-Team Penske front row that includes 2018 race winner Will Power and defending race champion Josef Newgarden. NASCAR Cup points leader Kyle Larson is trying to race here (where he starts fifth) and in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Helio Castroneves is trying to become the first five-time race champion.

Here is the complete 33-car starting grid and more about the Indy 500 drivers and teams.

7:30 a.m.: Indy 500 rain delay? Radar watch

IMS President Doug Boles said early Sunday that track officials are watching approaching weather.

Updates from @jdouglas4 on today's Indy 500 plans in regards to the incoming weather:



-Tracking a storm about at St. Louis

-Plan: continue to monitor it; expecting weather at some point

-Biggest concern: Lightning & customer safety

-Next couple hours will define when that hits — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) May 26, 2024

