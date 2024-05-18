LIVE: 2024 Indianapolis 500 updates from qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Welcome to 2024 Indianapolis 500 qualifying. Positions 13-30 for the May 26 race will be determined Saturday, while the top 12 spots and positions 31-33 will be determined Sunday. One of the 34 entries will fail to make the race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.5-mile oval.

If Fast Friday is any indication, Team Penske's trio of Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin and Will Power will put up front-row worthy speeds. They own the top three 4-lap qualifying simulation efforts.

Every driver is guaranteed one qualifying attempt Saturday, then the strategy begins. Here's how Indy 500 qualifying works. Follow Nathan Brown for IndyCar Series coverage all season, and we will have every qualifying attempt on Saturday here. Please remember to refresh.

First time through: Indianapolis 500 2024 qualifying order

11 a.m.: 2024 Indy 500 qualifying begins

With car number, driver, engine, team, 4-lap speed average in mph

(3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.332

(27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti Global, 232.764

Conditions: 73 degrees, mostly cloudy; track temperature is 94.3 degrees.

10 a.m.: Chip Ganassi Racing cars practice Indy 500 qualifying runs

Two more Chip Ganassi Racing cars take simulated qualifying runs: Alex Palou (232.336 mph) and Scott Dixon (231.148). Conor Daly also goes (231.570) and says afterward he is much more confident than yesterday. Nine of the 34 cars hit the track.

9:30 a.m.: Most drivers pass on Indy 500 practice

Just 6 of the 17 available drivers turn laps in the first round of practice. Chip Ganassi Racing's cars have been the busiest. Kyffin Simpson (230.385 mph) and Marcus Armstrong (231.323) make 4-lap simulated qualifying runs. Often the best-running Hondas, Ganassi's cars have lagged somewhat in practice.

Nolan Siegel, who crashed Friday, returns in what had been Jack Harvey's road course car. After exiting the car, Siegel acknowledges a bit of discomfort adjusting to the different car.

8:30 a.m.: Indy 500 practice delayed by fog

Drivers will have a 1-hour practice session, with half the field allowed 30 minutes each on track before qualifying. It was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. ET, but visibility is poor because of fog. Track officials pushed back the session to 9 a.m.

