LIVE: Kyle Larson assures himself a Top 6 starting spot for 2024 Indianapolis 500

Pole position for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 will be determined Sunday, May 19. The best qualifier gets to lead the field at the start of the May 26 race. Rows 1-4 and 11 will be determined today. Rows 5-10 are set.

Team Penske's drivers – Will Power, Scott McLaughlin and defending race winner Josef Newgarden – had the best qualifying runs Saturday. Kyle Larson, who is trying to complete the Indy 500-NASCAR Cup double, also has a shot at pole position.

Alex Palou's pole-winning 4-lap average of 234.217 mph from 2023 is the pole position run in Speedway history. Arie Luyendyk set the qualifying record of 236.986 in 1996, but qualifying rules at the time dictated he start further back.

4:05 p.m.: Indy 500 last chance qualifying

With car number, driver, engine, team, 4-lap speed average in mph; drivers can make multiple attempts

(15) Graham Rahal, Honda, RLL, 229.974; Marcus Ericsson is out the outside of the field at the moment.

(51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Coyne, 230.092 (She has a wiggle on the warm-up lap, and almost loses control on Lap 4)

(28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, Andretti, 220.702 (last lap is at 195.411; he decelerates heading into Turn 1 on Lap 4, believing his run is complete, and loses momentum)

(18) Nolan Siegel, Honda, Coyne, 229.566

Track conditions: 88 degrees, partly cloudy; track temperatures 124

3:05 p.m.: Fast 12 Indy 500 qualifying

With car number, driver, engine, team, 4-lap speed average in mph; *-advances to Fast 6

Fast 6: Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin, Will Power and Josef Newgarden, as well as Alexander Rossi, Kyle Larson and Santino Ferrucci. All are Chevrolets.

Row 3: Rinus VeeKay, Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist; Row 4: Takuma Sato, Kyle Kirkwood, Ryan Hunter-Reay.

(12) Will Power, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.483*

(3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.492*

(2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.286*

(7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.071*

(27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti, 230.993 ("I know we've got a good race car and good starting position.")

(17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.788* ("Happy with how the day's going." He plans to compete in the NASCAR Cup All-Star race at North Wilkesboro, N.C., later Sunday, but first he will be in the Fast 6.)

(60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank, 232.305

(14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, Foyt, 232.723*

(75) Takuma Sato, Honda, RLL, 232.171

(5) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.584 ("The happiest balance in qualifying" set up.)

(21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 232.610 ("This feels like a bonus lap," in the wake of Saturday's early crash and recovery to reach the top 12.)

(23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, D&R-Cusick, 230.567 (Post-run comment: "That was pretty terrible.")

Track conditions: 87 degrees, partly cloudy; track temperature 124.5

1:45 p.m.: Last row qualifiers practice

Qualifying simulations: Katherine Legge (231.011); Marcus Ericsson (230.532); Graham Rahal (229.073); Nolan Siegel (228.955).

1 p.m.: Indy 500 Top 12 practice is complete

Here are the best 4-lap qualifying simulation runs, in average mph

(3) Josef Newgarden, 233.707 (60) Felix Rosenqvist, 232.848 (3) Scott McLaughlin, 232.655 (5) Pato O'Ward, 232.637 (7) Alexander Rossi, 232.495 (27) Kyle Kirkwood, 232.335 (17) Kyle Larson, 232.091 (12) Will Power, 231.688 (75) Takuma Sato, 228.852 (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, 225.365

Kyle Larson acknowledges the constant tweaking in search of qualifying speed is frustrating, considering the qualifying process in NASCAR is much simpler.

12:30 p.m.: Josef Newgarden has top qualifying practice run

Qualifying simulations: Josef Newgarden (233.707) and Felix Rosenqvist (232.848) have topped O'Ward's previous run.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson started a simulated qualifying run, but backed out after briefly sliding.

12:15 p.m.: Indy 500 Top 12 practice

Qualifying simulations: Pato O'Ward (232.637); Alexander Rossi (232.495); Kyle Kirkwood (232.335); Will Power (231.688)

Track conditions: 84 degrees, sunny; track temperature 114.4

Fast 12 Indianapolis 500 qualifiers

With car number, driver, engine, team and 4-lap speed average; all cars use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires (W-race winner; R-race rookie)

One round of qualifying will cut this group to the Fast Six, and a second round will determine the top six starters

(12) Will Power (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.758 mph (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.332 (2) Josef Newgarden (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 233.293 (7) Alexander Rossi (W), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.069 (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti Global, 232.764 (17) Kyle Larson (R), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren 232.563 (60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, Meyer Shank, 232.547 (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt, 232.496 (75) Takuma Sato (W), Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 232.473 (6) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.434 (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter, 232.419 (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay (W), Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 232.385

2024 Indy 500 last chance qualifying

Three of these drivers will comprise Row 11, and one will not make the race

'It’s gonna be high pressure': Ericsson, Rahal, Coyne compete for final spots in Indy 500

(28) Marcus Ericsson (W), Honda, Andretti Global, 230.603

(51) Katherine Legge, Honda, Dale Coyne, 230.830

(15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 230.685

(18) Nolan Siegel (R), Honda, Dale Coyne, 228.276

2024 Indy 500 Row 5

13. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti Global, 232.316

14. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.306

15. (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 232.230

2024 Indy 500 Row 6

16. (11) Marcus Armstrong (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 232.183

17. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.017

18. (4) Kyffin Simpson (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.948

2024 Indy 500 Row 7

19. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Global, 231.890

20. (06) Helio Castroneves (W), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.871

21. (9) Scott Dixon (W), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.851

2024 Indy 500 Row 8

22. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.847

23. (41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt Racing, 231.826

24. (33) Christian Rasmussen (R), Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 231.851

2024 Indy 500 Row 9

25. (66) Tom Blomqvist (R), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.578

26. (77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger Racing, 231.514

27. (8) Linus Lundqvist (R), Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing, 231.506

2024 Indy 500 Row 10

28. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.465

29. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold-Cusick, 231.243

30. (30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.100

Indy 500 qualifying schedule, procedure

Listen to the action on IndyCar Radio or SiriusXM Channel 218

Sunday, May 19

(Practices will be on Peacock)

Noon-1 p.m.: Top 12 practice

1-2 p.m.: Last chance qualifiers practice

(Qualifying on NBC)

3:05-4:05 p.m.: The fastest 12 cars from Saturday will get one attempt each to post an additional time. The slowest of those 12 goes first, then the 11th, etc. Positions 7-12 during this sessions establish their starting positions for the race. The six fastest will have one more chance to earn the pole position.

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Last chance qualifying will determine the 11th row (positions 31-33). Each of the four slowest qualifiers from Saturday will be guaranteed at least one four-lap run. Any can make multiple attempts as needed before the clock expires. The slowest car in this session does not make the Indy 500.

5:25-5:55 p.m.: The Fast Six determines the first two rows. Each car gets one four-lap attempt, starting with the 6th-fastest from the 3:05 p.m. session, then the 5th, etc. Fastest in this session starts the race from the pole position, and the rest fill Rows 1 and 2 based their attempts in this session.

