2018 NFL Draft Tracker

The 2018 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas, from Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28.

Round 1

1. Cleveland Browns - Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield

2. New York Giants - Penn State RB Saquon Barkley

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts) - USC QB Sam Darnold

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) - Ohio State CB Denzel Ward

5. Denver Broncos - NC State DE Bradley Chubb

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) - Notre Dame G Quenton Nelson

7. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Wyoming QB Josh Allen

8. Chicago Bears - Georgia LB Roquan Smith

9. San Francisco 49ers - Notre Dame T Mike McGlinchey

10. Arizona Cardinals (from Oakland Raiders) - UCLA QB Josh Rosen

11. Miami Dolphins - Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills via Cincinnati Bengals) - Washington DT Vita Vea

13. Washington Redskins - Alabama DT Da'Ron Payne

14. New Orleans Saints (from Green Bay Packers) - UTSA DE Marcus Davenport

15. Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals) - UCLA T Kolton Miller

16. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens) - Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds

17. Los Angeles Chargers - Florida State S Derwin James

18. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks) - Louisville CB Jaire Alexander

19. Dallas Cowboys - Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch

20. Detroit Lions - Arkansas C Frank Ragnow

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) - Ohio State C Billy Price

22. Tennessee Titans (from Baltimore Ravens via Buffalo Bills via Kansas City Chiefs) - Alabama LB Rashaan Evans

23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) - Georgia OL Isaiah Wynn

24. Carolina Panthers - Maryland WR D.J. Moore

25. Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee Titans) - South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst

26. Atlanta Falcons - Alabama WR Calvin Ridley

27. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers via New Orleans Saints) - San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny

28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Virginia Tech S Terrell Edmunds

29. Jacksonville Jaguars - Florida DT Taven Bryan

30. Minnesota Vikings - UCF CB Mike Hughes

31. New England Patriots - Georgia RB Sony Michel

32. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Louisville QB Lamar Jackson





In-draft trades:

Bills received No. 7 pick from Buccaneers for No. 12, No. 53 and No. 56 picks

Cardianals received No. 10 pick from Raiders for No. 15, No. 79 and No. 152 picks

Buccaneers received No. 12, No. 53 and No. 56 picks from Bills for No. 7 and No. 255 picks

Saints received No. 14 pick from Packers for No. 27 and No. 147 picks, 2019 first-round pick

Raiders received No. 15, No. 79 and No. 152 picks from Cardinals for No. 10 pick

Bills received No. 16 pick from Ravens for No. 22 and No. 65 picks

Packers received No. 18 and No. 248 picks from Seahawks for No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186 picks

Ravens received No. 22 and No. 65 picks from Bills for No. 16 pick

Titans received No. 22 and No. 215 picks from Ravens for No. 25 and No. 125 picks

Ravens received No. 25 and No. 125 picks from Titans for No. 22 and No. 215 picks

Seahawks received No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186 picks from Packers for No. 18 and No. 248 picks

Ravens received No. 32 pick and No. 132 pick from Eagles for No. 52 and No. 125 picks, 2019 second-round pick

Pre-draft notes:

Jets received No. 3 pick from Colts in trade up from No. 6 pick

Browns received No. 4 pick from Texans in part of package for 2017 No. 12 pick Deshaun Watson

Colts received No. 6 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick

Bills received No. 12 pick from the Bengals in Cordy Glenn trade

Bengals received No. 21 pick from the Bills in Cordy Glenn trade

Bills received No. 22 pick from Chiefs in part of package for 2017 No. 10 pick Patrick Mahomes

Patriots received No. 23 pick from Rams in Brandin Cooks trade

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns

34. New York Giants

35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

36. Indianapolis Colts

37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

39. Chicago Bears

40. Denver Broncos

41. Oakland Raiders

42. Miami Dolphins

43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)

44. Washington Redskins

45. Green Bay Packers

46. Cincinnati Bengals

47. Arizona Cardinals

48. Los Angeles Chargers

49. Indianapolis Colts (from Seattle Seahawks via New York Jets)

50. Dallas Cowboys

51. Detroit Lions

52. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore Ravens)

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills)

54. Kansas City Chiefs

55. Carolina Panthers

56. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills via Los Angeles Rams)

57. Tennessee Titans

58. Atlanta Falcons

59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)

60. Pittsburgh Steelers

61. Jacksonville Jaguars

62. Minnesota Vikings

63. New England Patriots

64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

In-draft trades:

Buccaneers received No. 12, No. 53 and No. 56 picks from Bills for No. 7 and No. 255 picks

Eagles received No. 52 and No. 125 picks, 2019 second-round pick from Ravens for No. 32 pick and No. 132 pick

Pre-draft notes:

Browns received No. 34 pick from Texans in Brock Osweiler trade

Colts received No. 37 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick

Patriots received No. 43 pick from 49ers in Jimmy Garappolo trade

Colts received No. 49 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick

Bills received No. 56 pick from Rams in Sammy Watkins trade

49ers received No. 59 pick from Saints in pick swap

Browns received No. 64 pick from Eagles as part of package for 2016 No. 2 pick Carson Wentz

Round 3



65. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo Bills via Cleveland Browns)

66. New York Giants

67. Indianapolis Colts

68. Houston Texans

69. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)

71. Denver Broncos

72. New York Jets

73. Miami Dolphins

74. San Francisco 49ers

75. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland Raiders)

76. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers)

77. Cincinnati Bengals

78. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins)

79. Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)

80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)

81. Dallas Cowboys

82. Detroit Lions

83. Baltimore Ravens

84. Los Angeles Chargers

85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills)

86. Kansas City Chiefs

87. Los Angeles Rams

88. Carolina Panthers

89. Tennessee Titans

90. Atlanta Falcons

91. New Orleans Saints

92. Pittsburgh Steelers

93. Jacksonville Jaguars

94. Minnesota Vikings

95. New England Patriots

96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles)

97. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

98. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)

99. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection)

100. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)

In-draft trades:

Raiders received No. 15, No. 79 and No. 152 picks from Cardinals for No. 10 pick

Ravens received No. 22 and No. 65 pick from Bills for No. 16 pick

Steelers received No. 75 pick from Raiders in Martavis Bryant trade

Seahawks received No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186 pick from Packers for No. 18 and No. 248 pick

Pre-draft notes:

Bills received No. 65 pick from Browns in Tyrod Taylor trade

Giants received No. 69 pick from Buccaneers in Jason Pierre-Paul trade

49ers received No. 70 pick from Bears in part of package for 2017 No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky

Chiefs received No. 78 pick from Redskins in Alex Smith trade

Texans received No. 80 pick from Seahawks in Duane Brown trade

Panthers received No. 85 pick from Bills in Kelvin Benjamin trade

Bills received No. 96 pick from Eagles in Ronald Darby trade

Round 4



101. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)

102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New York Giants)

103. Houston Texans

104. Indianapolis Colts

105. Chicago Bears

106. Denver Broncos

107. New York Jets

108. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

109. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers via Denver Broncos)

110. Oakland Raiders

111. Miami Dolphins

112. Cincinnati Bengals

113. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins)

114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)

115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)

116. Dallas Cowboys

117. Detroit Lions

118. Baltimore Ravens

119. Los Angeles Chargers

120. Seattle Seahawks

121. Buffalo Bills

122. Kansas City Chiefs

123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns via Carolina Panthers)

124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)

125. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore Ravens via Tennessee Titans)

126. Atlanta Falcons

127. New Orleans Saints

128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

129. Jacksonville Jaguars

130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)

131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots via Philadelphia Eagles)

132. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles)

133. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

134. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

135. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from New York Giants)

136. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from New England Patriots)

137. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)





In-draft trades:

Ravens received No. 25 and No. 125 picks from Titans for No. 22 and No. 215 picks

Eagles received No. 52 and No. 125 picks, 2019 second-round pick from Ravens for No. 32 pick and No. 132 pick

Ravens received No. 32 pick and No. 132 pick from Eagles for No. 52 and No. 125 picks; 2019 second-round pick

Pre-draft notes:

Packers received No. 101 pick from Browns in Damarious Randall trade

Buccaneers received No. 102 pick from Giants in Jason Pierre-Paul trade

Giants received No. 108 pick from Buccaneers in Jason Pierre-Paul trade

Redskins received No. 109 pick from Broncos in Su'a Cravens trade

Broncos received No. 113 pick from Redskins in Su'a Cravens trade

Browns received No. 114 pick from Packers in Damarious Randall trade

Bears received No. 115 pick from Cardinals in trade for 2017 No. 36 pick Budda Baker

Dolphins received No. 123 pick from Browns in Jarvis Landry trade

Chiefs received No. 124 pick from Rams in Marcus Peters trade

49ers received No. 128 pick from Steelers in Vance McDonald trade

Eagles received No. 130 pick from Vikings in Sam Bradford trade

Dolphins received No. 131 pick from Eagles in Jay Ajayi trade

Rams received No. 135 pick from Giants in Alec Ogletree trade

Rams received No. 136 pick from Patriots in Brandin Cooks trade

Round 5

138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)

139. New York Giants

140. Indianapolis Colts

141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans)

142. Denver Broncos

143. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)

144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

145. Chicago Bears

146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)

147. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints via Miami Dolphins)

148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers)

149. Denver Broncos (from Redskins)

150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)

151. Cincinnati Bengals

152. Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)

153. Detroit Lions

154. Baltimore Ravens

155. Los Angeles Chargers

156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks)

157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys)

158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

159. Oakland Raiders (from New England Patriots via Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns)

160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

161. Carolina Panthers

162. Tennessee Titans

163. Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos via Atlanta Falcons)

164. New Orleans Saints

165. Pittsburgh Steelers

166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

167. Minnesota Vikings

168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots)

169. Philadelphia Eagles

170. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)

171. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

172. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

173. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection from Dallas Cowboys)

174. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

In-draft trades:

Saints received No. 14 pick from Packers for No. 27 and No. 147 picks, 2019 first-round pick

Raiders received No. 15, No. 79 and No. 152 picks from Cardinals for No. 10 pick

Pre-draft notes:

Packers received No. 138 pick from Browns in Damarious Randall trade

Seahawks received No. 141 pick from Texans in Duane Brown trade

49ers received No. 143 pick from Jets in Rashard Robinson trade

Seahawks received No. 146 pick from Raiders in Marshawn Lynch trade

Saints received No. 147 pick from Dolphins in Stephone Anderson trade

Steelers received No. 148 pick from 49ers in Vance McDonald trade

Broncos received No. 149 pick from Redskins in Su'a Cravens trade

Browns received No. 150 pick from Packers in Damarious Randall trade

Seahawks received No. 156 pick from Eagles in Michael Bennett trade

Jets received No. 157 pick from Cowboys in trade for 2017 No. 191 pick

Bengals received No. 158 pick from Bills in Cordy Glenn trade

Raiders received No. 159 pick from Patriots in Cordarrelle Patterson trade

Broncos received No. 160 pick from Rams in Aqib Talib trade

Redskins received No. 163 pick from Broncos in Su'a Cravens trade

Bills received No. 166 pick from Jaguars in Marcell Dareus trade

Seahawks received No. 168 pick from Patriots in Cassius Marsh trade

Raiders received No. 173 pick from Cowboys in Jamize Olawale trade

Round 6

175. Cleveland Browns

176. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants)

177. Houston Texans

178. Indianapolis Colts

179. New York Jets

180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

181. Chicago Bears

182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos)

183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)

184. San Francisco 49ers

185. Oakland Raiders

186. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers)

187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins)

189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)

190. Baltimore Ravens

191. Los Angeles Chargers

192. Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders via Seattle Seahawks)

193. Dallas Cowboys

194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)

195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)

196. Kansas City Chiefs

197. Carolina Panthers

198. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

199. Tennessee Titans

200. Atlanta Falcons

201. New Orleans Saints

202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

203. Jacksonville Jaguars

204. Minnesota Vikings

205. Cleveland Browns (from New England Patriots)

206. Philadelphia Eagles

207. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

208. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

209. Miami Dolphins (compensatory selection from Los Angeles Rams via Kansas City Chiefs)

210. New England Patriots (compensatory selection from Oakland Raiders)

211. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)

212. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)

213. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)

214. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)

215. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection from Baltimore Ravens)

216. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)

217. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)

218. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)

In-draft trades:

Titans received No. 22 and No. 215 picks from Ravens for No. 25 and No. 125 picks





Seahawks received No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186 pick Packers for No. 18 and No. 248 picks

Pre-draft notes:

Rams received No. 176 pick from Giants in Alec Ogletree trade

Cardinals received No. 182 pick from Broncos in Jared Veldheer trade

Rams received No. 183 pick from Dolphins in Robert Quinn trade

Bills received No. 187 pick from Bengals in Cordy Glenn trade

Browns received No. 188 pick from Redskins in Kevin Hogan trade

Saints received No. 189 pick from Cardinals in Adrian Peterson trade

Cowboys received No. 192 pick from Raiders in Jamize Olawale trade

Rams received No. 194 pick from Lions in Greg Robinson trade

Rams received No. 195 pick from Bills in Sammy Watkins trade

Patriots received No. 198 pick from Rams in Brandin Cooks trade

Buccaneers received No. 202 pick from Steelers in Justin Gilbert trade

Browns received No. 205 pick from Patriots in Jason McCourty trade

Dolphins received No. 209 pick from Rams in Robert Quinn trade

Patriots received No. 210 pick from Raiders in Cordarrelle Patterson trade

Round 7

219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)

220. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. Houston Texans

223. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins via Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

224. Chicago Bears

225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos)

226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)

227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

228. Oakland Raiders

229. Miami Dolphins

230. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cincinnati Bengals)

231. Washington Redskins

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)

234. Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Chargers via Buffalo Bills)

235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

236. Dallas Cowboys

237. Detroit Lions

238. Baltimore Ravens

239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)

240. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City Chiefs)

241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)

242. Carolina Panthers

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)

244. Atlanta Falcons

245. New Orleans Saints

246. Pittsburgh Steelers

247. Jacksonville Jaguars

248. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks via Minnesota Vikings)

249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)

250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots)

251. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

252. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)

253. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)

254. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

255. Buffalo Bills (compensatory selection from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

256. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)

In-draft trades:

Packers received No. 18 and No. 248 picks from Seahawks for No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186 picks

Bills received No. 255 pick from Buccaneers in trade for No. 7 pick

Pre-draft notes: