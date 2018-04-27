2018 NFL Draft Tracker
The 2018 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas, from Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28.
Round 1
1. Cleveland Browns - Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield
2. New York Giants - Penn State RB Saquon Barkley
3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts) - USC QB Sam Darnold
4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans) - Ohio State CB Denzel Ward
5. Denver Broncos - NC State DE Bradley Chubb
6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets) - Notre Dame G Quenton Nelson
7. Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Wyoming QB Josh Allen
8. Chicago Bears - Georgia LB Roquan Smith
9. San Francisco 49ers - Notre Dame T Mike McGlinchey
10. Arizona Cardinals (from Oakland Raiders) - UCLA QB Josh Rosen
11. Miami Dolphins - Alabama DB Minkah Fitzpatrick
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills via Cincinnati Bengals) - Washington DT Vita Vea
13. Washington Redskins - Alabama DT Da'Ron Payne
14. New Orleans Saints (from Green Bay Packers) - UTSA DE Marcus Davenport
15. Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals) - UCLA T Kolton Miller
16. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens) - Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds
17. Los Angeles Chargers - Florida State S Derwin James
18. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks) - Louisville CB Jaire Alexander
19. Dallas Cowboys - Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch
20. Detroit Lions - Arkansas C Frank Ragnow
21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills) - Ohio State C Billy Price
22. Tennessee Titans (from Baltimore Ravens via Buffalo Bills via Kansas City Chiefs) - Alabama LB Rashaan Evans
23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams) - Georgia OL Isaiah Wynn
24. Carolina Panthers - Maryland WR D.J. Moore
25. Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee Titans) - South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst
26. Atlanta Falcons - Alabama WR Calvin Ridley
27. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers via New Orleans Saints) - San Diego State RB Rashaad Penny
28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Virginia Tech S Terrell Edmunds
29. Jacksonville Jaguars - Florida DT Taven Bryan
30. Minnesota Vikings - UCF CB Mike Hughes
31. New England Patriots - Georgia RB Sony Michel
32. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Louisville QB Lamar Jackson
In-draft trades:
Bills received No. 7 pick from Buccaneers for No. 12, No. 53 and No. 56 picks
Cardianals received No. 10 pick from Raiders for No. 15, No. 79 and No. 152 picks
Buccaneers received No. 12, No. 53 and No. 56 picks from Bills for No. 7 and No. 255 picks
Saints received No. 14 pick from Packers for No. 27 and No. 147 picks, 2019 first-round pick
Raiders received No. 15, No. 79 and No. 152 picks from Cardinals for No. 10 pick
Bills received No. 16 pick from Ravens for No. 22 and No. 65 picks
Packers received No. 18 and No. 248 picks from Seahawks for No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186 picks
Ravens received No. 22 and No. 65 picks from Bills for No. 16 pick
Titans received No. 22 and No. 215 picks from Ravens for No. 25 and No. 125 picks
Ravens received No. 25 and No. 125 picks from Titans for No. 22 and No. 215 picks
Seahawks received No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186 picks from Packers for No. 18 and No. 248 picks
Ravens received No. 32 pick and No. 132 pick from Eagles for No. 52 and No. 125 picks, 2019 second-round pick
Pre-draft notes:
Jets received No. 3 pick from Colts in trade up from No. 6 pick
Browns received No. 4 pick from Texans in part of package for 2017 No. 12 pick Deshaun Watson
Colts received No. 6 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick
Bills received No. 12 pick from the Bengals in Cordy Glenn trade
Bengals received No. 21 pick from the Bills in Cordy Glenn trade
Bills received No. 22 pick from Chiefs in part of package for 2017 No. 10 pick Patrick Mahomes
Patriots received No. 23 pick from Rams in Brandin Cooks trade
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns
34. New York Giants
35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
36. Indianapolis Colts
37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Chicago Bears
40. Denver Broncos
41. Oakland Raiders
42. Miami Dolphins
43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)
44. Washington Redskins
45. Green Bay Packers
46. Cincinnati Bengals
47. Arizona Cardinals
48. Los Angeles Chargers
49. Indianapolis Colts (from Seattle Seahawks via New York Jets)
50. Dallas Cowboys
51. Detroit Lions
52. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore Ravens)
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills)
54. Kansas City Chiefs
55. Carolina Panthers
56. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Buffalo Bills via Los Angeles Rams)
57. Tennessee Titans
58. Atlanta Falcons
59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
60. Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jacksonville Jaguars
62. Minnesota Vikings
63. New England Patriots
64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
In-draft trades:
Buccaneers received No. 12, No. 53 and No. 56 picks from Bills for No. 7 and No. 255 picks
Eagles received No. 52 and No. 125 picks, 2019 second-round pick from Ravens for No. 32 pick and No. 132 pick
Pre-draft notes:
Browns received No. 34 pick from Texans in Brock Osweiler trade
Colts received No. 37 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick
Patriots received No. 43 pick from 49ers in Jimmy Garappolo trade
Colts received No. 49 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick
Bills received No. 56 pick from Rams in Sammy Watkins trade
49ers received No. 59 pick from Saints in pick swap
Browns received No. 64 pick from Eagles as part of package for 2016 No. 2 pick Carson Wentz
Round 3
65. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo Bills via Cleveland Browns)
66. New York Giants
67. Indianapolis Colts
68. Houston Texans
69. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)
71. Denver Broncos
72. New York Jets
73. Miami Dolphins
74. San Francisco 49ers
75. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland Raiders)
76. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers)
77. Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins)
79. Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)
81. Dallas Cowboys
82. Detroit Lions
83. Baltimore Ravens
84. Los Angeles Chargers
85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills)
86. Kansas City Chiefs
87. Los Angeles Rams
88. Carolina Panthers
89. Tennessee Titans
90. Atlanta Falcons
91. New Orleans Saints
92. Pittsburgh Steelers
93. Jacksonville Jaguars
94. Minnesota Vikings
95. New England Patriots
96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles)
97. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
98. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
99. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection)
100. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Raiders received No. 15, No. 79 and No. 152 picks from Cardinals for No. 10 pick
Ravens received No. 22 and No. 65 pick from Bills for No. 16 pick
Steelers received No. 75 pick from Raiders in Martavis Bryant trade
Seahawks received No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186 pick from Packers for No. 18 and No. 248 pick
Pre-draft notes:
Bills received No. 65 pick from Browns in Tyrod Taylor trade
Giants received No. 69 pick from Buccaneers in Jason Pierre-Paul trade
49ers received No. 70 pick from Bears in part of package for 2017 No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky
Chiefs received No. 78 pick from Redskins in Alex Smith trade
Texans received No. 80 pick from Seahawks in Duane Brown trade
Panthers received No. 85 pick from Bills in Kelvin Benjamin trade
Bills received No. 96 pick from Eagles in Ronald Darby trade
Round 4
101. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New York Giants)
103. Houston Texans
104. Indianapolis Colts
105. Chicago Bears
106. Denver Broncos
107. New York Jets
108. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
109. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers via Denver Broncos)
110. Oakland Raiders
111. Miami Dolphins
112. Cincinnati Bengals
113. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins)
114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)
116. Dallas Cowboys
117. Detroit Lions
118. Baltimore Ravens
119. Los Angeles Chargers
120. Seattle Seahawks
121. Buffalo Bills
122. Kansas City Chiefs
123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns via Carolina Panthers)
124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)
125. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore Ravens via Tennessee Titans)
126. Atlanta Falcons
127. New Orleans Saints
128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
129. Jacksonville Jaguars
130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)
131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots via Philadelphia Eagles)
132. Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles)
133. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
134. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
135. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from New York Giants)
136. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from New England Patriots)
137. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Ravens received No. 25 and No. 125 picks from Titans for No. 22 and No. 215 picks
Eagles received No. 52 and No. 125 picks, 2019 second-round pick from Ravens for No. 32 pick and No. 132 pick
Ravens received No. 32 pick and No. 132 pick from Eagles for No. 52 and No. 125 picks; 2019 second-round pick
Pre-draft notes:
Packers received No. 101 pick from Browns in Damarious Randall trade
Buccaneers received No. 102 pick from Giants in Jason Pierre-Paul trade
Giants received No. 108 pick from Buccaneers in Jason Pierre-Paul trade
Redskins received No. 109 pick from Broncos in Su'a Cravens trade
Broncos received No. 113 pick from Redskins in Su'a Cravens trade
Browns received No. 114 pick from Packers in Damarious Randall trade
Bears received No. 115 pick from Cardinals in trade for 2017 No. 36 pick Budda Baker
Dolphins received No. 123 pick from Browns in Jarvis Landry trade
Chiefs received No. 124 pick from Rams in Marcus Peters trade
49ers received No. 128 pick from Steelers in Vance McDonald trade
Eagles received No. 130 pick from Vikings in Sam Bradford trade
Dolphins received No. 131 pick from Eagles in Jay Ajayi trade
Rams received No. 135 pick from Giants in Alec Ogletree trade
Rams received No. 136 pick from Patriots in Brandin Cooks trade
Round 5
138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
139. New York Giants
140. Indianapolis Colts
141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans)
142. Denver Broncos
143. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)
144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145. Chicago Bears
146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)
147. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints via Miami Dolphins)
148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers)
149. Denver Broncos (from Redskins)
150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
151. Cincinnati Bengals
152. Oakland Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
153. Detroit Lions
154. Baltimore Ravens
155. Los Angeles Chargers
156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks)
157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys)
158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
159. Oakland Raiders (from New England Patriots via Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns)
160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
161. Carolina Panthers
162. Tennessee Titans
163. Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos via Atlanta Falcons)
164. New Orleans Saints
165. Pittsburgh Steelers
166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
167. Minnesota Vikings
168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots)
169. Philadelphia Eagles
170. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
171. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
172. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
173. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection from Dallas Cowboys)
174. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Saints received No. 14 pick from Packers for No. 27 and No. 147 picks, 2019 first-round pick
Raiders received No. 15, No. 79 and No. 152 picks from Cardinals for No. 10 pick
Pre-draft notes:
Packers received No. 138 pick from Browns in Damarious Randall trade
Seahawks received No. 141 pick from Texans in Duane Brown trade
49ers received No. 143 pick from Jets in Rashard Robinson trade
Seahawks received No. 146 pick from Raiders in Marshawn Lynch trade
Saints received No. 147 pick from Dolphins in Stephone Anderson trade
Steelers received No. 148 pick from 49ers in Vance McDonald trade
Broncos received No. 149 pick from Redskins in Su'a Cravens trade
Browns received No. 150 pick from Packers in Damarious Randall trade
Seahawks received No. 156 pick from Eagles in Michael Bennett trade
Jets received No. 157 pick from Cowboys in trade for 2017 No. 191 pick
Bengals received No. 158 pick from Bills in Cordy Glenn trade
Raiders received No. 159 pick from Patriots in Cordarrelle Patterson trade
Broncos received No. 160 pick from Rams in Aqib Talib trade
Redskins received No. 163 pick from Broncos in Su'a Cravens trade
Bills received No. 166 pick from Jaguars in Marcell Dareus trade
Seahawks received No. 168 pick from Patriots in Cassius Marsh trade
Raiders received No. 173 pick from Cowboys in Jamize Olawale trade
Round 6
175. Cleveland Browns
176. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants)
177. Houston Texans
178. Indianapolis Colts
179. New York Jets
180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
181. Chicago Bears
182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos)
183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
184. San Francisco 49ers
185. Oakland Raiders
186. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay Packers)
187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins)
189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)
190. Baltimore Ravens
191. Los Angeles Chargers
192. Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders via Seattle Seahawks)
193. Dallas Cowboys
194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)
196. Kansas City Chiefs
197. Carolina Panthers
198. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
199. Tennessee Titans
200. Atlanta Falcons
201. New Orleans Saints
202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
203. Jacksonville Jaguars
204. Minnesota Vikings
205. Cleveland Browns (from New England Patriots)
206. Philadelphia Eagles
207. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
208. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
209. Miami Dolphins (compensatory selection from Los Angeles Rams via Kansas City Chiefs)
210. New England Patriots (compensatory selection from Oakland Raiders)
211. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
212. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)
213. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
214. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
215. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection from Baltimore Ravens)
216. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)
217. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)
218. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Titans received No. 22 and No. 215 picks from Ravens for No. 25 and No. 125 picks
Seahawks received No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186 pick Packers for No. 18 and No. 248 picks
Pre-draft notes:
Rams received No. 176 pick from Giants in Alec Ogletree trade
Cardinals received No. 182 pick from Broncos in Jared Veldheer trade
Rams received No. 183 pick from Dolphins in Robert Quinn trade
Bills received No. 187 pick from Bengals in Cordy Glenn trade
Browns received No. 188 pick from Redskins in Kevin Hogan trade
Saints received No. 189 pick from Cardinals in Adrian Peterson trade
Cowboys received No. 192 pick from Raiders in Jamize Olawale trade
Rams received No. 194 pick from Lions in Greg Robinson trade
Rams received No. 195 pick from Bills in Sammy Watkins trade
Patriots received No. 198 pick from Rams in Brandin Cooks trade
Buccaneers received No. 202 pick from Steelers in Justin Gilbert trade
Browns received No. 205 pick from Patriots in Jason McCourty trade
Dolphins received No. 209 pick from Rams in Robert Quinn trade
Patriots received No. 210 pick from Raiders in Cordarrelle Patterson trade
Round 7
219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)
220. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)
221. Indianapolis Colts
222. Houston Texans
223. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins via Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
224. Chicago Bears
225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos)
226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)
227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
228. Oakland Raiders
229. Miami Dolphins
230. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cincinnati Bengals)
231. Washington Redskins
232. Green Bay Packers
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)
234. Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Chargers via Buffalo Bills)
235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
236. Dallas Cowboys
237. Detroit Lions
238. Baltimore Ravens
239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)
240. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City Chiefs)
241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)
242. Carolina Panthers
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)
244. Atlanta Falcons
245. New Orleans Saints
246. Pittsburgh Steelers
247. Jacksonville Jaguars
248. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle Seahawks via Minnesota Vikings)
249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)
250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots)
251. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
252. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
253. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
254. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
255. Buffalo Bills (compensatory selection from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
256. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Packers received No. 18 and No. 248 picks from Seahawks for No. 27, No. 76 and No. 186 picks
Bills received No. 255 pick from Buccaneers in trade for No. 7 pick
Pre-draft notes:
Patriots received No. 219 pick from Browns in Jason McCourty trade
Steelers received No. 220 pick from Giants in Ross Cockrell trade
49ers received No. 223 pick from Dolphins in Daniel Kilgore trade
Vikings received No. 225 pick from Broncos in Trevor Siemian trade
Seahawks received No. 226 pick from Jets in Sheldon Richardson trade
Dolphins received No. 227 pick from 49ers in Daniel Kilgore trade
Jaguars received No. 230 pick from Bengals in Chris Smith trade
Chiefs received No. 233 pick from Cardinals in Marcus Cooper trade
Panthers received No. 234 pick from Chargers in Kelvin Benjamin trade
Jets received No. 235 pick from Seahawks in Jermaine Kearse trade
Packers received No. 239 pick from Bills in Lerentee McCray trade
49ers received No. 240 pick from Chiefs in Kenneth Acker trade
Redskins received No. 241 pick from Rams in Derek Carrier trade
Chiefs received No. 243 pick from Titans in David King trade
Seahawks received No. 248 pick from Vikings in Tramaine Brock trade
Bengals received No. 249 pick from Patriots in Marquis Flowers trad
Eagles received No. 250 pick from Seahawks in Michael Bennett trade