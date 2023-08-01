LIVE AT 12:45 p.m.: Josh Heupel speaks at Tennessee football Media Day

Josh Heupel will kick off Tennessee's 2023 preseason football camp from the podium.

It's media day for the Vols on campus, and you can watch it here via live stream.

Join us live at 12:45 p.m. This page will be updated with the livestream below.

12:45-1:10 p.m.: Head coach Josh Heupel will address the media. Expect him to talk about quarterbacks Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava, coping with the five-year probation from the Jeremy Pruitt recruiting scandal, building on the team's success from last season, expectations for the 2023 season and more.

1:10-1:25 p.m.: Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks will come to the podium. He'll talk about improvements and deficiencies on defense, along with position battles at defensive end, linebacker and defensive back.

1:30-1:45 p.m.: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle will cap the podium portion. He'll talk about the development of Milton and Iamaleava, tweaks to the offense and position battles at offensive line and wide receiver.

UT players will talk to reporters off camera. But Knox News will recap the hot topics that they address. Watch the live stream of the coaches' press conference here.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Josh Heupel speaks at Tennessee football media Day