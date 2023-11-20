REPLAY: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football vs Vanderbilt

No. 23 Tennessee football is licking its wounds after a 38-10 loss to No. 1 Georgia, its second straight lopsided loss. But the Vols can get back on track against Vanderbilt.

Coach Josh Heupel will address the recent losses and the regular-season finale ahead at his 12:15 p.m. ET press conference.

UT (7-4, 3-4 SEC) plays Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

Join us live at 12:15 p.m. for Heupel's press conference. This page will be updated with the stream below.

