LIVE AT 12:15: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football vs Georgia

Tennessee football will try to bounce back against Georgia after an ugly 36-7 loss to Missouri. Coach Josh Heupel will review the previous game and preview the next at today's press conference at 12:15 p.m.

The Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) play the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium. Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, is riding a 26-game winning streak.

Join us live at 12:15 p.m. for Heupel's press conference. This page will be updated with the stream below.

