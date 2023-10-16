Advertisement

LIVE NOW: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football vs Alabama

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
·1 min read

No. 15 Tennessee football turns its attention to the Third Saturday in October rivalry game against No. 8 Alabama, and coach Josh Heupel's press conference will kick off the week.

The Vols (5-1, 1-1 SEC) play the Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Last season, UT beat Alabama for the first time since 2006.

Join us live at 12:15 p.m. for Heupel's press conference. This page will be updated with the stream below.

After Alabama on Saturday, Tennessee will have road games against No. 20 Missouri and Kentucky, who have a combined record of 11-3.

The Vols also will face No. 1 Georgia at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 18.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football vs Alabama: Watch live