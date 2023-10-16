LIVE NOW: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football vs Alabama

No. 15 Tennessee football turns its attention to the Third Saturday in October rivalry game against No. 8 Alabama, and coach Josh Heupel's press conference will kick off the week.

The Vols (5-1, 1-1 SEC) play the Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Last season, UT beat Alabama for the first time since 2006.

Join us live at 12:15 p.m. for Heupel's press conference. This page will be updated with the stream below.

After Alabama on Saturday, Tennessee will have road games against No. 20 Missouri and Kentucky, who have a combined record of 11-3.

The Vols also will face No. 1 Georgia at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 18.

