LIVE AT 12:15: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football vs Kentucky
No. 20 Tennessee football looks to bounce back this week against Kentucky after losing to Alabama, and coach Josh Heupel will talk about both games.
The Vols (5-2, 2-2 SEC) play the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Kroger Field. UT has beaten Kentucky in both meetings under Heupel − 45-42 in 2021 and 44-6 in 2022.
Join us live at 12:15 p.m. for Heupel's press conference. This page will be updated with the stream below.
