LIVE AT 12:15: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football vs UTSA

Tennessee football must go back to the drawing board after losing to rival Florida, and next up is a home game against UT San Antonio.

At today's 12:15 p.m. ET press conference, coach Josh Heupel will talk about the loss and where the No. 20 Vols (2-1) go from here.

Tennessee plays UTSA (1-2) on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

Join us live at 12:15 p.m. This page will be updated with the stream below.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. Twitter @AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football vs UTSA: Watch live