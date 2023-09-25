REPLAY: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football vs South Carolina

No. 19 Tennessee football gets a chance to atone for a terribly disappointing loss from last season, and coach Josh Heupel will address that and other topics at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Last November, South Carolina upset the No. 5 Vols 63-38 to boot them out of the College Football Playoff picture. Spencer Rattler tossed six touchdown passes for the Gamecocks in the rout, and he's back for more.

Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) will get a rematch against South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

Join us live at 12:15 p.m. This page will be updated with the stream below.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

