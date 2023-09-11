LIVE AT 12:15: Josh Heupel previews Tennessee football vs Florida
It's Florida game week for Tennessee football, so let's talk about it.
Coach Josh Heupel will hold his weekly press conference today at 12:15 p.m. ET., and selected players will follow.
No. 9 Tennessee (2-0) plays Florida (1-1) on Saturday at The Swamp in Gainesville, where the Vols haven't won since 2003. But UT won their meeting last season in Knoxville.
Join us live at 12:15 p.m. This page will be updated with the stream below.
Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.
