How do you live to 100? According to Netflix, it's obvious

Movement and exercise are key to a ripe old age, says this unscientific series - Netflix

“The following series is designed to entertain and inform – not to provide medical or health advice.” This careful disclaimer blooms onscreen before a word is spoken in Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix). It’s not quite a case of don’t-try-this-at-home; more a warning that a series about living to a ripe old age does not trade in magic pills or wands.

That said, there are small pockets of the globe where happy centenarians seem to grow on trees. How exactly do they do it in Okinawa and Ikaria, in remote Costa Rica and the hill villages of Sardinia? In these fastnesses, known as blue zones, there is no dementia and no need for care homes. Instead, like specimens of a long-lost super-race, there are log-chopping Methuselahs, gerontosaurian cowboys, ancients so flexible they can fold their limbs like origami. They smile a lot and thus look wonderful on camera.

This cheerful guide to living a long, healthy and fulfilling life seeks to unpick the riddle, and – guess what? – the answers turn out to be pretty obvious: grow your own, avoid meat and processed food, keep moving, live in close-knit communities away from the rat race, preferably with family nearby. Regular worship apparently helps, especially when in Sardinia you have to clamber up a steep hill to get to mass. Oh, and try to relax, just not in front of the TV. In short, do everything your larded-up modern American doesn’t do, apart from – weirdly – a cluster of thin elderly Seventh-Day Adventists in California.

The presenter of what is essentially a four-part Ted Talk with fetching slides is Dan Buettner, a longevity expert who looks a bit like a naturally ageing Tom Cruise, and talks with his beaming messianic zeal.

If Horizon had made this there’d have been more science and less hopey changey stuff. Antioxidants and bio-active compounds are mentioned in dispatches, but there are no graphs and diagrams explaining the good they do. Instead, to help it all go down, Buettner laces his lecture with the TV equivalent of sugars and fats – comely clips from sun-kissed landscapes and colour-supplement cooking. There are many shots of him energetically cycling, which he once did across three wide continents.

The final episode asks if blue zone thinking – the elements that create longevity – can be scaled up. The question Buettner won’t confront is if such a long life is desirable. And there’s another. “Always consult your doctor,” the opening disclaimer adds, “when it comes to your personal health.” He doesn’t say how to get an appointment with this mythical being.