Who is Livan Soto? New Red is Venezuelan infielder who's worn No. 13, like Dave Concepcion

On the day after Livan Soto's 24th birthday, the Cincinnati Reds called up the Venezuelan infielder they claimed off waivers in April from the Baltimore Orioles.

Soto was hitting .301 in 191 plate appearances for Triple-A Louisville at the time of his promotion.

Soto has had success at the big-league level, though it was a small sample size. Soto hit .400 in 59 PAs for the Los Angeles Angels in 2022.

Livan Soto with the Los Angeles Angels

What to know about the 5-foot-10, left-handed hitting Soto:

Soto wore No. 13 with the Angels, but won't get to wear it for the Reds.

The Reds have retired No. 13, which was worn by Reds Hall of Famer and former Big Red Machine great Dave Concepcion.

Many infielders from Concepcion's native Venezuela have said they wear No. 13 as a tribute to the former Reds shortstop.

Soto wore No. 38 for the Bats.

Soto signed with the Atlanta Braves in July 2016 as an international free agent.

Soto had just turned 16 when he signed.

Soto walked more than he struck out for the rookie-level Braves, but they granted him free agency in November 2017. The Angels signed him three weeks later.

The Baltimore Orioles selected Soto off waivers from the Angels in February and again in April before he joined the Reds' organization.

Soto mostly played shortstop in Louisville, but he's shown defensive versatility in the minors.

Soto has played 298 2/3 innings at shortstop for the Bats this season, and 70 innings at second base.

He played 28 innings at third base in 2023 for the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, and 158 1/3 innings at third for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

Soto and Mike Ford have been teammates a couple of times.

Soto's only big-league home run came for the Angels on September 18, 2022, off of the Seattle Mariners' Marco Gonzales. Soto drove in Ford with the homer.

Soto and Ford were teammates again with the Bats earlier this season, before the Reds designated Ford for assignment and he elected free agency.

Ford was the last Red to wear No. 38, which would be Soto's number in Cincinnati if he wears the number he wore for the Bats.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Livan Soto, Venezuelan Reds infielder, has worn No. 13 like Concepcion