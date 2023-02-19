Where now for the LIV golf rebellion?

Dustin Johnson (left) and Cameron Smith - LIV has shaken up the establishment – so what next? - Getty Images/Alex Goodlett

Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.

If the Saudi-funded circuit’s first year was characterised by huge names jumping and unprecedented disruption to a once serene landscape of manicured fairways and competitor-free nonchalance, then in this close season the division has seemingly transferred in-house, too.

Granted, the civil war continues to split the professional male game ever more in two, with the legal battles on both sides of the Atlantic reaching critical junctures. Yet the unity of the rebels was never questioned before and departures and rumblings indicate that in the Clubhouse of Saudi, it has been far from seamless.

In the four months since Dustin Johnson’s Four Aces team won the grand finale at Trump Doral – with the former President adding his insatiable flourish to proceedings – Greg Norman, the LIV CEO, has watched managing director Majed Al Sorour stand down and seen the spine of his backroom staff exit stage left, with Atul Khosla, the most notable evacuee.

Whether the COO walked or was pushed or a bit of both depends on who happens to be talking off the record, but there can be no doubt that the former commercial guru of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers realised he might struggle to hit the targets he set out in Miami in October.

Atul Khosla - LIV has shaken up the establishment – so what next? - Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

Khosla told reporters that LIV were chasing a number of world top 20 players – to add to the highly impressive roster assembled in year one, including Open champion Cam Smith, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – and promised that this ever-expanding line-up of talent would be furnished with the platform and revenue streams it deserved.

“We’ve got to get on TV, we’ve got to have corporate partners,” Khosla said. “Those are successful things that we need, those are sort of milestones that we need to hit go into next year.”

Well, one out of three ain’t bad. LIV is on TV. In the US anyway.

The CW is not the first channel the majority of US viewers click on their remote – it is the 21st most popular in the country and with its run of repeats may best be compared to the TV channel Dave in the UK – but there can be no ridiculing its potential.

Norman claims it “gets into 120 million homes in the States” and it is verified to reach 95 per cent of the population. LIV insiders have told Telegraph Sport that CW is “giving it significant backing” and the deal has been the biggest positive of the hiatus, even if there is no deal signed with the UK, or presumably elsewhere in the world, with YouTube standing by again to air a live stream for free.

As far as sponsors go, not just for the League as a whole but for each of the 14 teams individually, there are whispers that next week’s opener at Mayakoba will feature the unveiling of LIV’s first corporate backer and nobody should be surprise if this and other significant announcements are made to ensure the spotlight.

Players no longer jumping on board so quickly

Yet as far as players are concerned, it appears that Thomas Pieters and Mito Pereira, the world No 34 and No 46 respectively, have been their most note-worthy captures of the break. While the pair along with Colombian Sebastian Munoz and South African Dean Burmester are fine operators, capable of winning on any stage, they are not in the same ballpark as the heavyweights already in situ.

With its 13 “elevated events” – each worth $20 million, including the Genesis Invitational that will finish in LA on Sunday, starring 22 of the world’s top 25 – the PGA Tour has apparently halted the drain by blocking it with fistfuls of dollars. If LIV is to entice another of the elite band then the chequebook will plainly need to up the ante.

This must be partly due to the legalities taking place. Norman assured the original defectors that the Tours would be powerless to issue wholesale bans and that his team of lawyers would go into crushing mode if they tried.

The Australian could well be proved correct in Europe, with the DP World Tour anxiously awaiting a retired judge’s verdict after a recent arbitration Sports Resolutions hearing in London in which Lee Westwood and Patrick Reid attended to give evidence.

If Wentworth loses then the likes of Smith and Johnson could have another circuit on which to compete, other than the Asian Tour. If Wentworth wins, then Ryder Cups heroes such as Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson would be banished. Big stakes. And the same applies to the ongoing fight for LIV events to be granted access to world rankings points, an issue that is intriguingly now in the hands of the four majors.

Augusta, The Open and co will not be suspending the LIV players – meaning that we have the delicious prospect of cross-border skirmishes, firstly at the Masters in April – but they can make it more difficult for the renegades to qualify.

Yet the magnitude of these sub-plots is dwarfed by the courtroom dramas in America. On Friday, a federal judge ruled that Yasir al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund and better known in England as the chairman of Newcastle United, must sit for depositions and produce documents in the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Al-Rumayyan and the PIF claimed sovereign immunity but this was dismissed. The consensus is that the Saudis will never allow investigators to poke around inside its coffers and will inevitably appeal. At the very best this will add months to the legal wrangle and at the worst, the Saudis will ultimately not accede to the order, leaving the lawsuit in tatters. It has been a seismic blow and will hardly serve to help attract would-be signings.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan - LIV has shaken up the establishment – so what next? - Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

An uncertain start to the new season

It is to this backdrop that the LIV Golf League will tee off the $25 million 54-holer at El Camaleón Golf Course, with rebranded four-man teams boasting names such as Range Goats and Ripper.

The venue is significant and not only because Norman designed the El Camaleón layout 30 minutes south of Cancun. Until last year it was an annual stop on the PGA Tour. LIV wrested it with finance, as it did the famous Valderrama on the Costa del Sol, from the DP World Tour.

LIV has fared commendably in compiling its hosts, even if a trio of Trump-owned courses is repulsive to some. The event in Adelaide is already sold out and there will also be visits to St Albans – again at the Centurion Club – Singapore and Jeddah. The Sheikhs insisted that the latter should stage the final this time around and that is both understandable and an opportunity.

If the upstart is to make any strides towards its ideal of a business model similar to that of the NFL and other major team sports then it obviously needs the Saudis to stay onside and, more pertinently, to remain interested and committed to the venture.

The PIF has invested approximately $2 billion, but that is chicken feed in a sphere in which they would consider paying $6 billion for Manchester United. Whatever LIV says, the money is not yet the thing, but the kudos is and it must keep on pushing ever further into traditional territory.

Regardless of the setbacks, LIV should not be underestimated in doing so, because what it has achieved in its 10 months of existence to date has frankly been astonishing. But “what next?” is the question that is growing in volume and will so soon require answering.