LIV rebel Brooks Koepka called PGA critics 'country-club kids', new book alleges

Just three days after the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome ended in a heavy defeat for the Americans, there have been further claims of tensions behind the scenes between players in the United States locker room.

A new book published by the journalist Alan Shipnuck details the extent of the bad blood between LIV rebel Brooks Koepka and PGA Tour loyalists Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who played with the five-time major champion at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Shipnuck reports a conversation which allegedly took place at last year’s JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland in which Koepka referred to his team-mates as privileged “country club kids”, adding he did not “give a f---” what they thought about his move to the rebel LIV Tour.

“F--- all of those country club kids who talk s--- about me,” Koepka is quoted as saying in LIV and Let Die. “You think I give a f--- what they think? You think I care what people say about me? I just had three surgeries, and I’m supposed to turn down $130 million? I grew up with nothing. After signing that contract, the first person I called was my mom. We both cried.”

The book also alleges that Tiger Woods blocked Phil Mickelson from attending the Champions Dinner at last year’s Open Championship St Andrews, telling the R&A that the LIV rebel’s presence “would make the night weird and awkward”.

The US team were repeatedly forced to deny a rift in their camp at last week’s Ryder Cup, with captain Zach Johnson claiming it was the “tightest team” he had ever been associated with.

Their 16.5-11.5 defeat was overshadowed, however, by allegations that Patrick Cantlay was refusing to wear a cap as he was not happy at not being paid to participate.

Cantlay denied the hat claims although he is understood to believe players should get a share of the profits. It has since been confirmed that Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were behind a move to block Netflix cameras access to the US team room as they were not going to get a share of the profits.

Koepka allegedly received a lucrative bonus for making the US Ryder Cup team.

