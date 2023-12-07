LIV letterman jacket and all: Social media reacts to Jon Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf
It’s been rumored, floated and discussed for the last few weeks, but now the news is official: Jon Rahm is leaving the PGA Tour in his rearview mirror and opting to play for the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League.
The No. 3 player in the world is coming off a four-win season on Tour, including his second major championship at the Masters in April.
Rahm has followed his good buddies Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson to the Greg Norman-led circuit, a move that is surprising given everything he has said in the past about the two leagues.
Here are some of the best reactions to the Rahm-LIV Golf news from across social media.
Right to TV
Rahm coming up next on Fox News pic.twitter.com/8lfsQx2285
— No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) December 7, 2023
Can't even spell the man's name correctly
LIV: so is it Jon or John?
Jon Rahm: you guys just gave me $600m you can call me whatever you want pic.twitter.com/wUdcgiUZy5
— claire rogers (@kclairerogers) December 7, 2023
How is this real?
How is this real? https://t.co/yOEVgef2ay
— Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) December 7, 2023
Couldn't have seen this coming
Not a single one of you had this on your bingo card. https://t.co/8ZGXk0WLbG
— The First Cut Podcast (@FirstCutPod) December 7, 2023
The same talking points over and over
Oh my god he’s actually giving the team golf spiel
— Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) December 7, 2023
How did Max know??
Imagine if Rahm announces this in a LIV golf letterman jacket
— max homa (@Maxhoma) December 7, 2023
Another common LIV talking point
"My goal is to grow the game of golf."
Jon Rahm on Fox announcing he has joined LIV.
— Ron Mintz (@MintzGolf) December 7, 2023
Rory can't be too happy
Rory McIlroy reacts to Jon Rahm signing for LIV Golf pic.twitter.com/Se1aarehzM
— David Patterson (@DPatz13) December 7, 2023
Could change everything?
Jon Rahm going to LIV is the biggest blow to the PGA Tour yet. This could change everything.
— Ryan Redwood (@RyanRedwood58) December 7, 2023
Major heel turn
Incredible heel turn from Jon Rahm pic.twitter.com/jihyqciqf3
— Dan Riccio (@danriccio_) December 7, 2023