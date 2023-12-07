LIV letterman jacket and all: Social media reacts to Jon Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf

It’s been rumored, floated and discussed for the last few weeks, but now the news is official: Jon Rahm is leaving the PGA Tour in his rearview mirror and opting to play for the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League.

The No. 3 player in the world is coming off a four-win season on Tour, including his second major championship at the Masters in April.

Rahm has followed his good buddies Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson to the Greg Norman-led circuit, a move that is surprising given everything he has said in the past about the two leagues.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Rahm-LIV Golf news from across social media.

Right to TV

Rahm coming up next on Fox News pic.twitter.com/8lfsQx2285 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) December 7, 2023

Can't even spell the man's name correctly

LIV: so is it Jon or John? Jon Rahm: you guys just gave me $600m you can call me whatever you want pic.twitter.com/wUdcgiUZy5 — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) December 7, 2023

How is this real?

How is this real? https://t.co/yOEVgef2ay — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) December 7, 2023

Couldn't have seen this coming

Not a single one of you had this on your bingo card. https://t.co/8ZGXk0WLbG — The First Cut Podcast (@FirstCutPod) December 7, 2023

The same talking points over and over

Oh my god he’s actually giving the team golf spiel — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) December 7, 2023

How did Max know??

Imagine if Rahm announces this in a LIV golf letterman jacket — max homa (@Maxhoma) December 7, 2023

Another common LIV talking point

"My goal is to grow the game of golf." Jon Rahm on Fox announcing he has joined LIV. — Ron Mintz (@MintzGolf) December 7, 2023

Rory can't be too happy

Rory McIlroy reacts to Jon Rahm signing for LIV Golf pic.twitter.com/Se1aarehzM — David Patterson (@DPatz13) December 7, 2023

Could change everything?

Jon Rahm going to LIV is the biggest blow to the PGA Tour yet. This could change everything. — Ryan Redwood (@RyanRedwood58) December 7, 2023

Major heel turn

Incredible heel turn from Jon Rahm pic.twitter.com/jihyqciqf3 — Dan Riccio (@danriccio_) December 7, 2023

