LIV letterman jacket and all: Social media reacts to Jon Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Riley Hamel
·2 min read
It’s been rumored, floated and discussed for the last few weeks, but now the news is official: Jon Rahm is leaving the PGA Tour in his rearview mirror and opting to play for the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League.

The No. 3 player in the world is coming off a four-win season on Tour, including his second major championship at the Masters in April.

Rahm has followed his good buddies Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson to the Greg Norman-led circuit, a move that is surprising given everything he has said in the past about the two leagues.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Rahm-LIV Golf news from across social media.

Right to TV

Can't even spell the man's name correctly

How is this real?

Couldn't have seen this coming

The same talking points over and over

How did Max know??

Another common LIV talking point

Rory can't be too happy

Could change everything?

Major heel turn

