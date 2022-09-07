LIV Golf's Gooch hits back at Horschel over 'hypocritical' comment

Talor Gooch has hit back at Billy Horschel after the defending champion criticised the presence of 17 LIV players at this week's PGA Championship at Wentworth.

High-profile DP World Tour members Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the tournament near London after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway series were temporarily stayed on appeal.

US golfer Gooch and Mexico's Abraham Ancer are in the field due to their rankings in the top 60, but Horschel believes they are being "hypocritical" in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.

"I honestly don't think that the American guys who haven't supported the (European) Tour should be here," Horschel said. "Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch... you've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?

"You are here for one reason only and that's to try to get world ranking points because you don't have it (on LIV Golf). It's hypocritical because of what some of these guys have said when they said they wanted to play less golf."

But Gooch pointed out on social media that Horschel had played few regular DP World Tour events himself.

"He supports what's best for his career. Like all of us do," Gooch wrote on Twitter.

In response to being asked if Jon Rahm was correct in stating that he was only at Wentworth to try to earn world ranking points, Gooch replied: "World ranking points and first time I've earned a spot into this event. Super excited to play.

"Name a top-50 player in history who hasn't chased world ranking points."

