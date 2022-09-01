Which LIV golfers are playing at The International?
Which LIV golfers are playing at The International? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
After making a splash by signing world No. 2 Cameron Smith, LIV Golf is ready for its fourth tournament.
The tour heads to Massachusetts this weekend for an event at the International Golf Club in Bolton, just an hour outside of Boston.
Smith, the 2022 Open Championship winner, will make his debut at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. But who else will be playing alongside him?
Here’s a full list of the golfers who will play in the upcoming event:
Who is playing in the LIV Golf Boston tournament?
There are 48 golfers competing in Massachusetts this weekend, including Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Henrik Stenson – the first three LIV Golf tournament winners. Several former major winners, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, will also play.
Here’s the entire field, sorted by their home country:
Bryson DeChambeau, USA
Talor Gooch, USA
Charles Howell III, USA
Dustin Johnson, USA
Sihwan Kim, USA
Brooks Koepka, USA
Chase Koepka, USA
Jason Kokrak, USA
Phil Mickelson, USA
Kevin Na, USA
Pat Perez, USA
Turk Pettit, USA
James Piot, USA
Patrick Reed, USA
Hudson Swafford, USA
Cameron Tringale, USA
Peter Uihlein, USA
Harold Varner III, USA
Matthew Wolff, USA
Richard Bland, England
Laurie Canter, England
Paul Casey, England
Sam Horsfield, England
Ian Poulter, England
Lee Westwood, England
Matt Jones, Australia
Marc Leishman, Australia
Jediah Morgan, Australia
Wade Ormsby, Australia
Cameron Smith, Australia
Branden Grace, South Africa
Shaun Norris, South Africa
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
Eugenio Chacarra, Spain
Sergio Garcia, Spain
Adrian Otaegui, Spain
Abraham Ancer, Mexico
Carlos Ortiz, Mexico
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand
Henrik Stenson, Sweden
Martin Kaymer, Germany
Anirban Lahiri, India
Graeme McDowell, N. Ireland
Joaquin Niemann, Chile
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
What are the LIV Golf teams for Boston?
The 48 golfers will be divided into 12 teams this weekend, with four players on each squad. Here are the teams, which each have a captain and three other players:
Crushers GC
Bryson DeChambeau (captain)
Charles Howell III
Paul Casey
Anirban Lahiri
Stinger GC
Louis Oosthuizen (captain)
Charl Schwartzel
Branden Grace
Shaun Norris
Iron Heads GC
Kevin Na (captain)
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Sihwan Kim
Phachara Khongwatmai
Torque GC
Joaquin Niemann (captain)
Scott Vincent
Adrian Otaegui
Jediah Morgan
Fireballs GC
Sergio Garcia (captain)
Abraham Ancer
Carlos Ortiz
Eugenio Chacarra
Hy Flyers GC
Phil Mickelson (captain)
Bernd Wiesberger
Matthew Wolff
Cameron Tringale
Majesticks GC
Lee Westwood (captain)
Ian Poulter
Henrik Stenson
Sam Horsfield
Smash GC
Brooks Koepka (captain)
Jason Kokrak
Peter Uihlein
Chase Koepka
Cleeks GC
Martin Kaymer (captain)
Graeme McDowell
Laurie Canter
Richard Bland
Punch GC
Cameron Smith (captain)
Marc Leishman
Matt Jones
Wade Ormsby
Niblicks GC
Bubba Watson (non-playing captain)
Harold Varner III
Hudson Swafford
Turk Pettit
James Piot
4 Aces GC
Dustin Johnson (captain)
Talor Gooch
Patrick Reed
Pat Perez