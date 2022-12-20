LIV golfers to be allowed to compete at 2023 Masters

Team Captain Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC and Ian Poulter of Majesticks GC walk to the course during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 30, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey - Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Augusta National has revealed that no LIV player will be banned from next year’s Masters, with 16 of the rebel golfers set to receive their invites in the forthcoming days.

In a statement released by the Georgia club, chairman Fred Ridley reiterated his opposition to the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit and warned that the qualification rules could yet still change for the 2024 tournament.

But with comments that will relieve the likes of Open champion Cam Smith, three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson, as well as Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, Ridley indicated that Augusta's main aim was to ensure the best field possible is teeing it up between the cathedral pines in April.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” Ridley said. “Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

“Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future tournaments will be announced in April.

“We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again.”

Ridley’s last point will be taken in some quarters as a plea for the Civil War to end. The PGA Tour has suspended members who have competed in LIV events, while the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour – fined players £100,000 and banned them from the Scottish Open, but saw that temporarily stayed on appeal.

A legal hearing in February will decide whether the DP World Tour can enforce any punishments, with the PGA Tour facing a similar court hearing that might not take place until early 2024. This has put the elite professional male game into limbo and in this impasse it was almost certain that the majors would move to protect their quality of fields.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers announced in July that omitting LIV players from next year's Open was “not on the agenda" and the US Open and US PGA are expected to follow suit.

However, the likes of Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter will not be eligible for Augusta unless they can re-enter the world’s top 50 by the end of March. That is hardly likely, though, as LIV has yet to gain world ranking status.

At this year’s Masters, Ridley was reported to have tried to persuade some of the top names to desist from jumping ship and his statement leaves no room to doubt that Augusta National is singularly unimpressed.

“From its inception in 1934, the purpose of the Masters Tournament has been to benefit the game of golf,” he said. “"Each April, the Masters assembles the world's leading golfers to compete for the Green Jacket and a place in history.

“It provides a stage for fans to experience dramatic moments of competition at the highest level and promotes the sport domestically and abroad.

“Through the years, legends of the game have competed and won at Augusta National Golf Club. Champions like Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have become heroes to golfers of all ages.

“They have inspired some to follow in their footsteps and so many others to play and enjoy the game. They have supported the sport and, thus, all who benefit from it. They have shown respect for those who came before them and blazed a trail for future generations. Golf is better because of them.”