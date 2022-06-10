LIV Golf: How to watch on TV, schedule details and the players involved

LIV Golf tour 2022 how watch on TV, team names Players Dustin Johnson lee westwood prize money how to watch live Invitational Series

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa shot a 5-under-par 65 on Thursday to become the first ever opening-round leader of a LIV Golf Invitational Series event, although it was the controversial tour itself that pushed itself further under the microscope.

Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion, leads by one stroke over fellow South African and "Stinger GC" teammate Hennie du Plessis at London. Tied for third were Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe and Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand at 3-under 67.

The Saudi-financed golf league is seen as a rival to the PGA Tour and has garnered criticism for attempting to help "sportswash" Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

Phil Mickelson, playing his first tournament since early February, rebounded from a double bogey to shoot a 1-under 69. Dustin Johnson also carded a 69.

Which players have signed up?

DeChambeau and Reed are not playing in the opening event but Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia are the star names in the inaugural field, with other notable participants including Englishmen Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland, Germany's Martin Kaymer and South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace. Rickie Fowler is also close to be confirmed, Telegraph Sport understands.

The complete field for the opening event is here:

Where are the eight LIV Golf events?

The breakaway circuit begins at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, before moving to the United States for three stops.

It then has two events in Bangkok and Saudi Arabia, before the tour finishes at Trump Doral in Miami at the end of October.

What is the format?

The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players, which will be determined at a draft on June 7.

The first seven regular season events will consist of three 54-hole events, with no cut and shotgun starts, while the final event will be a four-day team matchplay knockout.

LIV then plans 10 events in 2023 followed by "a full season" of 14 tournaments in 2024 and 2025.

Centurion, like the other seven events in 2022, is being classed by chief executive Greg Norman as "baiter tournaments", aiming to lure big names who have so far resisted the circuit's overtures.

What is the prize money?

LIV Golf says the total prize purse for its eight events "will reach an unprecedented $255 million" (£204m).

The first seven regular season events will have a prize pool of $25m (£20m), with the individual winner receiving $4m (£3.2m), the last-placed finisher collecting $120,000 (£96,000) and a team event dishing out $5m (£4m).

At the season-ending eighth event, teams will compete for a share of $50m (£40m) in prize money.

Greg Norman is the CEO of LIV Golf - GETTY IMAGES

How to watch

Coverage of this week's inaugural event will be streamed on the organisation's website as well as on YouTube and Facebook, with Arlo White anchoring a three-person broadcast booth. LIV Golf said "more than 50 cameras and 16 different towers" will be used, along with player and caddie mics, to follow the action.

Why is it controversial?

The Saudi-backed circuit is on a collision course with the two main Tours - the DP World Tour and PGA Tour - who have refused to grant permission to players to appear in the rebel events, with a legal battle between the Tours and LIV Golf likely.

LIV chief executive Norman has also been criticised for heading up the breakaway circut, with its Saudi investors accused of "sportswashing" the country’s poor human rights record.

However, Norman said LIV Golf was "independent" and the Saudis were "not my bosses". The Australian told Sky Sports: "We [LIV Golf] are independent. I do not answer to Saudi Arabia. I can categorically tell you, that’s not the case. I do not answer to MBS."

What is the latest news?

Within minutes of the first shots in the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event being struck, the PGA Tour responded by banning the 17 players in the field who were playing despite having been denied permission.

Among them were six-time major winner and lifetime member Mickelson, former world number Johnson and European stars Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell, with all but Mickelson having resigned from the Tour already.

Poulter had not resigned and repeatedly insisted he had done nothing wrong, despite being denied the required release to play in the controversial Saudi-backed tournament.

"I've played a lot of tournaments all around the world, this event is no different. It's a shame if they view this as something different," Poulter said.

"I will appeal for sure. It makes no sense. Having two Tour cards and the ability to play golf all over the world, what's wrong with that?

"I believe I've been given permission in the past to play in events around the world."