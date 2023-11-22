LIV Golf tournament coming to Nashville at The Grove in 2024

The 2024 LIV Golf tour will make a stop at The Grove course in Nashville.

The schedule released Wednesday includes a June 21-23 tournament at The Grove. It will be the ninth of 14 events on the first full season of the international tour, which includes five new U.S. venues.

The Grove was recently purchased by Fort Worth-based Escalante Golf, according to Sports Business Journal. Escalante owns several of the courses where LIV events are played.

Escalante Golf officials could not be reached for comment.

For the past three years, The Grove has served as home to the PGA Korn Ferry Tour's Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. The tournament was played Sept. 12-15 this year; a date for the 2024 tournament has not been set.

LIV Golf is a Saudi-financed series that debuted in June 2022. It was created as an alternative to the PGA Tour and offers the highest purses in golf history.

The 48-man league, with 12 teams, will reshuffle rosters ahead of the 2024 schedule and still has LIV Golf Promotions to see which players can qualify for $20 million purses, and a concurrent team competition over 54 holes.

LIV TOUR PLAYING ON SUPER BOWL WEEKEND: LIV Golf to play in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week. The 2024 schedule has no Trump courses yet

GRAYSON MURRAY WINS SIMMONS BANK OPEN: Grayson Murray wins Korn Ferry Tour's Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

“LIV Golf is the truly global golf league that the sport and its fans deserve,” LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to announce an exciting slate of events that reflects our commitment to bringing world-class players and premier competition to new and repeat markets every year. Launching a new league is a massive undertaking, and we’re full steam ahead building off our incredibly successful first full season in 2023."

The LIV Golf 2024 schedule does not have stops in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Tucson, Arizona, where the tour played in 2023.

Talor Gooch, the 2023 LIV champion, is returning, along with six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson; two-time major winners Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer; 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau; 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith; and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

"Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love," Norman said. "LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more.”

2024 LIV Tour

Feb. 2-4: Mayakoba, Mexico

Feb. 8-10: Las Vegas

March 1-3: Jeddah

March 8-10: Hong Kong

April 5-7: Florida (TBD)

April 26-28: Adelaide, Australia

May 3-5: Singapore

June 7-9: Houston

June 21-23: Nashville

July 12-14: Valderrama (Spain)

July 26-28: England

Aug. 16-18: The Greenbrier (West Virginia)

Sept. 13-15: Chicago* (Not yet official)

Sept. 20-22: Dallas* (Not yet official)

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: LIV Golf tournament coming to Nashville at The Grove in June 2024