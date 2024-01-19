Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood snubs LIV Golf – Tyrrell Hatton now its primary target

Tommy Fleetwood made a winning start to 2024 at Dubai Creek last week - Getty Images/David Cannon

Tyrrell Hatton has emerged as LIV Golf’s primary target after Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard rejected offers from the Saudi-funded circuit.

Telegraph Sport has learned that Fleetwood and Hojgaard have both recently turned down contracts in the 10s of millions to join Jon Rahm before the league’s season starts in two weeks time.

With the PGA Tour and DP World Tour locked in merger negotiations with the Public Investment Fund – the Kingdom’s £600 billion treasure trove that bankrolls the breakaway league – it is plainly business as abnormal for LIV as it attempts ever more urgently to fill out its roster before the first £20 million event of 2024 in Mexico.

Indeed, the European circuit has been stunned by the aggressive tactics employed by Greg Norman’s enterprise in its bid to decimate the Tours ranks. Despite LIV not yet landing its men, the alarm bells are still ringing in the Tour’s corridors of power because in its two-year existence LIV has become famous for not accepting ‘no’ for an answer.

Wentworth HQ is bracing itself for further offers, as LIV races against the clock to attract three worthy players for Rahm’s team. Tony Finau came close to being lured on to Rahm’s new outfit and inevitably the focus also fell on Hatton after his successful Ryder Cup partnership with the current Masters champion.

Jon Rahm (left) has yet to finalise his LIV team

Sources close to Hatton maintain there has been no formal bid, although other insiders insist that LIV has been in talks with the Englishman’s camp. If that is true then it means that along with Rahm’s defection, LIV has tried to entice a third of Luke Donald’s Europe team since the Ryder Cup victory four months ago.

When Rahm shocked the game by jumping ship last month – in a deal that could bring the 29-year-old £450 million – Rory McIlroy declared that the Ryder Cup rules must be changed to ensure that the world No 3 can appear in next year’s biennial dust-up in New York.

Last year, the mass resignation of Ryder Cup legends, including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia, meant that none of those stalwarts were permitted to play any sort of role in Rome.

Rahm actually remains eligible, because he is still a member of the DP World Tour, but in practical terms it would be nigh on impossible to keep his card for next year because of the fines and bans he will rack up by playing in the 14 LIV events this year. Under the current regulations that same would apply if Hatton or any other European player decided to enlist with LIV.

However, with Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s soon-to-depart chief executive, last week expressing confidence that a deal will be reached with PIF in the next few months that would unify the sport, there is an obvious possibility that the rules will be rewritten and the blockades removed for the LIV rebels to return to the blue-and-gold fold. This was a factor in Rahm’s considerations before switching, with McIlroy calling it “a smart business move”.

McIlroy is playing here at The Emirates Club in the Dubai Desert Classic but at the halfway point of this £7.1 million event he is 10 shots off the pace set by American Cameron Young. McIlroy, who finished runner-up in last week’s Dubai Invitational at the nearby Creek course, fired a two-under 70 to reach three-under.

Cameron Young is setting the pace at the Dubai Desert Classic - David Cannon

Young, the world No 25, will take some catching. His 64 included a bogey on the last but was still good enough to hand him a three-shot lead on 13-under. His nearest pursuers are England’s Andy Sullivan (67) and Poland’s Adrian Meronk (66). The weekend could easily turn into a battle between the two unluckiest players to miss out on the 2023 Ryder Cup.

There were raised eyebrows when both Young and Meronk were overlooked by their respective captains, the former having recorded two top-threes in the 2022 majors and the latter having won three times in 2023. Meronk was even voted as the DP World Tour’s Player of The Year by his fellow pros, an honour he picked up on Tuesday. “I wasn’t expecting that award to be honest,” Meronk said. “When I got it, I was super surprised. Yeah, it’s a great feeling to be chosen by the players. It’s special.”

Not that Donald is feeling at all guilty. The 16½ - 11½ win more than vindicated his decisions and to improve his mood still further, he shot a hole-in-one here at the Majlis Course during a second-round 71 that leaves him on two-under.

His eight-iron on the 183-yard fourth was remarkably the 19th ace of his life. “Yeah, I’ve been pretty fortunate with the hole-in-ones,” Donald said. “Sorry for anyone out there who has never had one. I’ve obviously taken them.”

