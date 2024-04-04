LIV Golf stars face Doral’s Blue Monster a week before shooting for the green jacket

As the LIV Golf League returns to Trump National Doral this weekend, Georgia is on the minds and “Augusta” in the mouths of the golfing world.

This week’s LIV on Doral’s Blue Monster will play out in the shadow of next week’s The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. So, much as there will be focus on the individual leaderboard and college golf-like team leaders, there’s definitely the sense of being a high level sound check for the biggest golf concert next week.

“I think [Doral is] the first big boy golf course we’ve played this year,” said Brooks Keopka, who saw a four-shot lead at last year’s Masters evaporate into a tie for second place with Phil Mickelson behind Jon Rahm. With Patrick Reed in fourth, LIV Tour players comprised the top four Masters finishers last year.

Bryson DeChambeau said, “You have to be on your game pretty much every hole out here, and it’s kind of a good start to get us in the major mind-set, just with how difficult the test is. For me, that’s the way I’m going to look at it this week and obviously try to do my best this week to win.

“But you know, eyes are set pretty hard on next week as well, just trying to maximize the time out here, try to do the best I can here but also prepare for next week.”

Mickelson knows both places well. It has been 20 years since Mickelson won his overdue first major at Augusta and 19 years since he and winner Tiger Woods staged what’s generally considered Doral’s greatest tournament. Mickelson would win two more green jackets and took the World Golf Championships-CA Championship at Doral in 2009.

This weekend, Mickelson and 53 others will be shooting for the individual title. Of those 54 players, Andy Kim and Hudson Swofford are wild cards. The other 52 players are on 13 four-player teams. Each teams top three scores count Friday and Saturday. Sunday, everybody’s score counts in team play.

“This is a great place to get ready for Augusta,” Mickelson said. “ It gives you an opportunity to get momentum if you play well but also gives you a chance to play every shot you’re going to need into Augusta.

“Now Augusta has more undulation and elevation changes, but Miami forces you to hit a lot of long irons, mid-irons, short irons,” he continued. “There’s trouble on every hole. You have to miss it on the correct side and strategically gets you ready for all the shots, challenges, physically and mentally that we are going to face next week.”

The mental game, what so often separates each level of golfer, seemed to top the preparation plan of defending Masters champion Jon Rahm. Rahm has never played Doral’s Blue Monster. He has also never been a defending champion at Augusta, where being a champion means more.

“I actually was glad to have a tournament this week because going into Augusta defending is really the first major championship I’m defending on the venue,” Rahm said. “Being at home this week could have been a little more challenging trying to control those thoughts. But, having competition, you just, you know, you’re here to do your job and it’s great practice towards next week.”

Rahm, a Spain native, said though “chef José Andres was a lot of help but like a good head chef, he took over immediately,” he definitely had his input into the Champions Dinner menu. One of his abuela’s dishes will be served as a nod to where he grew up in his native Spain.

He also admitted to nervousness about giving a speech at the dinner in front of “legends of the game, still active and nonactive.”

Last week, Rahm went back to Augusta National. to address the physical (any course changes) and the mental (just being there).

“I wanted to go back at least once before Masters week,” he said. “I didn’t want the first time back at Augusta National to be tournament week, right. I wanted to get a lot of those emotions out of the way, and also see the golf course, see if they have done any changes.

“A member hosted me, I was able to bring one of my best friend and share that experience with them,” Rahm said. “It was a bit of both. In my mind, it was getting to experience those emotions of being back, going to the Champions Locker Room and seeing my name up there, etc.”

Bubba Watson, one of seven LIV Tour players who have triumphed at The Masters, finished tied for second at Doral a month before his 2012 and 2014 Masters titles. Watson drew no parallels, however.

“It’s more just playing good golf,” he said. “You’re playing good golf at the right time. I mean, look at NC State (men’s basketball) right now, right? They weren’t in the tournament and, now, they have won nine in a row or whatever they have won.

When you’re playing well, Watson said, “Seems like your misses go in the right spots and feels like the next week your misses go in the wrong spots.”