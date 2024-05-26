LIV Golf’s Richard Bland wins senior major at 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

A weather delay with three holes to go didn’t throw Richard Bland off his game.

Bland, 51, claimed the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on Sunday at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Michigan, in his first senior event.

Bland, who won by three shots at 17 under, didn’t let a third-round 74 knock him off course, as he proved to be 11 shots better Sunday with an 8-under 63, the best score of the week by anyone in the field.

In 2021, Bland famously won his first DP World Tour event in his 479th start. At age 48 at the time, he became the oldest first-time winner on the circuit. He joined LIV during its debut season in 2022.

Richard Green and Greg Chalmers tied for second at 14 under. Scott Hend, Jason Caron and 54-hole co-leader Ernie Els tied for fourth at 12 under.

Defending champion Steve Stricker was solo eighth at 10 under. Bernhard Langer, just three months removed from Achilles tendon surgery, tied for 33rd.

