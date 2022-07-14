How LIV Golf players fared in the Open Championship first round

Upstart LIV Golf touts six of the top 20 after the first round of the 150th Open Championship on Thursday in Scotland.

Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood lead the way, tied for fifth after shooting 4-under in the tournament's opening 18 holes.

Other highlight performances included Ian Poulter sinking a historic 163-foot putt for an eagle on hole No. 9, reportedly the longest made putt ever televised.

160 feet 🤯



Ian Poulter moved into a share of the lead in remarkable fashion! #TheOpenpic.twitter.com/bSHfV0Wc87 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 14, 2022

Poulter, who was booed before his opening drive, rebounded to shoot 3-under and will enter the second round tied for 13th. He is tied with fellow LIV Golf player Bryson Dechambeau.

With Tiger Woods estimating he'll need to finish the second round 2 or 3-under, a number of big-name LIV Golf players are at risk of missing the cut.

Major champions Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed each shot even and are tied for 55th. Brooks Koepka shot 1-over and is tied for 77th.

How LIV Golf players fared in British Open first round

T5 - Talor Gooch (-4)

T5 - Dustin Johnson (-4)

T5 - Lee Westwood (-4)

T13 - Bryson Dechambeau (-3)

T13 - Ian Poulter (-3)

T13 - Scott Vincent (-3)

T35 - Abraham Ancer (-1)

T35 - Paul Casey (-1)

T35 - Sadom Kaewkanjana (-1)

T35 - Louis Oosthuizen (-1)

T55 - Laurie Canter (E)

T55 - Patrick Reed (E)

T55 - Phil Mickelson (E)

T55 - Kevin Na (E)

T55 - Bernd Wiesberger (E)

T77 - Brooks Koepka (+1)

T101 - Shaun Norris (+2)

T101 - Justin Harding (+2)

T119 - Sergio Garcia (+3)

T119 - Pablo Larrazabal (+3)

T133 - Sihwan Kim (+4)

T133 - Sam Horsfield (+4)

T146 - Richard Bland (+6)

T150 - Jediah Morgan (+7)

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: British Open: LIV golf players have strong first round at St Andrews