LIV Golf live: score and latest updates from Day 3 - AFP

02:33 PM

The tournament leader

02:21 PM

Capacity crowds today

There is a little more hum out on the course, but for now spectators seem to be obeying the strict crowd control roles. Two more good shots into the par four 4th from Schwartzel, looking very comfortable at the top of the leaderboard.

02:18 PM

Arlo White confuses Lee Westwood and Laurie Canter

Not easily done. LIV's coverage features these 30-second 'Don't Blink' segments where they show quickfire highlights from around the course. The shot gun starts is nominally spectator friendly, but it is hard to know where everyone is in their round.

02:05 PM

Sergio Garcia from long range

02:01 PM

Schwartzel blocked off by a TV tower on the third

Decided to play it anyway rather than take relief and drop in the rough, and he hooked the ball around the obstacle into the middle of the green. Still has a three shot lead.

CHARL - LIV Golf

01:58 PM

Some feedback from a reader

Course looks great, don't like the scores on the side all the time could not listen to these commentators for too long. Improvement needed.

Story continues

01:53 PM

Scott Vicent's visit to the woods

Mic moment ➡️ Scott Vincent#LIVGolf — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) June 11, 2022

01:44 PM

Not the week Mickelson was hoping for

An early bogey sees him drop back to five-over for the tournament. At least he has a few million consolations awaiting him...

01:38 PM

Just a par to start with for Schwartzel

Hit two lovely shots into the par four 1st but the putt for birdie was not his best. Stays at nine-under.

01:25 PM

Dustin Johnson starts with a birdie at the 2nd

Rolls in the birdie putt to move to two-under, seven behind Schwartzel who is still waiting on the first tee. It seems the final group go out on their own, behind the shotgun start.

01:22 PM

The commentator says players have been sharing a spot on the driving range...

Which sounds a bit Mickey Mouse, quite frankly. The problem with the shotgun start is that you have 48 players wanting to warm up at the same time.

Final round for all the marbles...



Watch now 👇#LIVGolf — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) June 11, 2022

01:16 PM

They're off!

The bugles sound and away they go. Dustin Johnson starts on the par three second and hits a cracker from 178 yards, will have 12 feet or so for birdie.

01:12 PM

Schwartzel gets to the point

"That's the beauty of this, if you play well you can win lots of money," he says on the practice putting green. He then goes on to say he is more interested in the trophy.

01:10 PM

The team format...

Three scores count from the teams of four, rather than two as was the case on Thursday and Friday. Schwartzel's team Stinger are in the lead.

01:09 PM

'A final round like they've never experienced before'

A reminder that Schwartzel has won the Masters and the Joburg Open in his hometown twice. He has won 15 times around the world. Not sure this is a step into the unknown.

01:06 PM

LIV hammering home the messaging

Viewers are bombarded with a promotional montage describing how LIV Golf will 'evolve' the sport. Interestingly, they emphasised the idea that LIV will feature football-style 'seasons' and that fans will root for and against teams. I'm not sure golf really fosters that tribalism.

01:01 PM

The live coverage is under way

"Epic, high-stakes sport" is how Arlo White describes this third and final round.

12:56 PM

Greg Norman keeping an eye on everyone at Centurion

Chief Executive of LIV Golf Greg Norman smiles ahead of the start on the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational Series - AFP

12:27 PM

Martin Kamyer on what the DP World Tour might do next

I guess they just want to wait until the tournament's over until they have their own tournament finished in Sweden [the Scandinvian Mixed]. I haven't heard anything, but I'm planning to play in Munich. I don't see why they should ban us because we should focus on the big picture, and the game of golf that we promote. It doesn't matter where you play in the world, it's the greatest sport out there. There's no reason to continue to get upset.

12:26 PM

Ian Poulter still popular with the fans, at least

an Poulter of Majesticks GC signs autographs during day three of LIV Golf Invitational - London at The Centurion Club - GETTY IMAGES

12:10 PM

Not sure how much interest the winner will have in the silverware, but here it is

11:55 AM

Who will take home the biggest cheque on payday for the rebellious 48?

A fraught and at times surreal week at Centurion Club concludes today with the final round of the LIV Golf London Invitational.

There is actually a golf tournament in progress - of a kind, at least - with South African Charl Schwartzel three shots clear as well as leading the team event alongside compatriots Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie Du Plessis. If Schwartzel lands both prizes, he will earn around £3.85 million for three day's work. That's more than double what Scottie Scheffler earned by winning the Masters in April.

The golf has felt like an irrelevance for much of the week, with concerns over Saudi 'sportswashing', journalists being thrown out of press conferences and the ludicrous spectacle of fake Grenadier Guards on the first tee occupying our attention. Quite how much motivation there is for players miles behind Schwartzel is open to question. Even the player who finishes 48th and wins the wooden spoon takes home £128,000 in prize money.

On Friday it was confirmed that Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau have defected to LIV. It's always the ones you least expect.

Greame McDowell, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood have been heavily criticised for some mealy-mouthed answers to questions about Saudi Arabia's human rights record. McDowell even claimed he took 'the moral high ground' by resigning his membership of the PGA Tour before they issued all participants in this week's rebel tournament bans.

"It was a tough decision. I wanted to keep the moral high ground and remain a member of the tour because I really didn't feel like I needed to resign, or that I should have to resign," he said.

Like the first two days, play will begin at 2.15pm with a shot gun start, which means the whole field should be round by around 7pm, unless there is need for a play-off.