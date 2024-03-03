LIV Golf Jeddah: Caleb Surratt’s final results

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia played host to LIV Golf Jeddah, Friday-Sunday.

Former Vol Caleb Surratt was part of the field. Surratt (+2) finished tied for 48th place after the final round on Sunday. Joaquin Niemann (-17) won LIV Golf Jeddah.

Surratt is also part of Legion XIII. He is teammates with Jon Rahm (captain), Tyrrell Hatton and Kieran Vincent. Legion XIII finished in fifth place (-24).

Surratt appeared in 15 tournaments at Tennessee from 2022-23. He earned 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year honors and was the 2023 SEC individual champion. Surratt signed a professional contract with LIV Golf on Jan. 30 during his sophomore season with the Vols.

LIV Golf format

LIV Golf consists of 12 teams, 48 players, 14 events, zero cuts and with shotgun starts.

Each stroke counts for the individual event. A winner is the player with the lowest total amount of shots after 54 holes.

The team event consists of scores for each team’s top three players, for the round count, toward the team’s total score. The team with a cumulative low score following three rounds is the team champion for the event.

During the first two days of each event, only the top three players’ scores count towards their team’s round. On the third day of an event, all four players’ scores count. The top eight teams earn points in team standings.

