LIV Golf announces suburban Bolingbrook Golf Club will host LIV 2024 individual championship

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. - One of the most controversial subjects in sports is coming to the Chicagoland area this fall.

LIV Golf, a professional men's golf tour, announced the league’s individual championship will play at Bolingbrook Golf Club in September 2024.

The event, the tour calls LIV Golf Chicago, is scheduled to play September 13-15. It will be the 13th tournament of LIV Golf’s 2024 season.

"The passionate sports fans of Chicago have embraced the intense competition and fan-first experience that LIV Golf delivers, and this year it will be an incredible setting for a high-stakes event as players battle it out for the individual title and a roster spot for 2025," Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to return to Illinois with an event at Bolingbrook Golf Club as we celebrate the season-long race and set the stage for the 2024 finale."

This event also carries individual significance, as golfers are competing for final positions in the LIV individual standings and the title of 2024 LIV Golf League Individual Champion.

LIV Golf Chicago's results will also determine the team seeding for the 2024 Team Championship.

"We are excited to welcome the star-studded, international field of great players to The Village of Bolingbrook and Bolingbrook Golf Club," Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Basta said in a statement.

LIV Golf, which was founded in 2021 and played its first tournament in 2022, has become a direct rival to the PGA Tour circuit. Notable golfers like Dustin Johnson, Sergio García, Phil Mickelson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Lee Westwood have all signed with LIV Golf since 2021.

However, the LIV Golf Tour is also one of the most controversial sports topics due to its background.

LIV Golf is owned by the Public Investment Fund, which is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Since LIV Golf has expanded to include former world No. 1 rated golfers, it has been called out by human rights groups and other Congressional leaders. These leaders and groups point to the Saudi government's ties to the murder of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, human rights violations and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.