LIV Golf announces $50M tournament in North Texas

Players practice on the driving range ahead of the forthcoming LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club in St Albans in 2022. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

CARROLLTON, Texas - Saudi-backed LIV Golf just announced a massive tournament in North Texas.

The LIV Team Championship, the league's final event of the season, will be held at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton.

The team tournament will have a $50 million purse on the line.

Rounds will be held from Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22.

"Texas is legendary for producing and hosting great golfers who set a high bar while competing for championships. Our LIV Golf Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club will be a great experience for our players and all the fans in attendance." said LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman in a statement.

LIV launched in June 2022, luring players away from the PGA with massive paydays.

One of the biggest names on the tour is SMU product Bryson DeChambeau, who recently finished in second at the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau, who lives in North Texas, is excited for the upstart professional golf league to come to the area.

"I'm excited to play this course and compete in front of Texas fans for our closing event and can't wait to bring LIV Golf's electrifying energy and fierce competition to Dallas," said DeChambeau, who plays for Crushers GC.

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickleson, Jon Rahm and more are expected to compete in the event.