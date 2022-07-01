Ahead of schedule: LIV Golf already looking to 2023 with 14 events and a new name

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — The LIV Golf Invitational Series will include more events and a name change in 2023.

The series will transition to the LIV Golf League next year and the events will grow from eight this year to 14 in future years with 48 contracted players on 12 teams. The number of events will be capped at 14.

The Saudi-backed series has grown faster than expected with eight of the top 50 players, and 20 of the top 100, in the current World Golf Rankings joining LIV to date. Included are Jupiter residents Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, both ranked in the top 20.

The fields for this year's eight events are fluid as more players defect from the PGA Tour. This week's field at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course outside of Portland has nine players not in the inaugural event held outside of London, including Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.

The plan for 2023 is to open the season in March with 48 contracted players. The four-man teams will be set before the season, with the players being selected and recruited by the 12 captains.

The contracts for each player varies with the longest being four years. Phil Mickelson is reported to have signed the largest contract, $200 million, followed by Johnson at $125 million.

The list of venues has not been finalized. What is known is the number of international sites will expand. This year, the series has stops in England, Bangkok and Saudi Arabia along with five U.S. sites: Portland; Bedminster, N.J.; Boston; Chicago; and Miami.

Trump's National Doral course hosts event again in 2023

One U.S. site that will remain the same is Trump National Doral outside of Miami, which hosts this year's season finale, Oct. 27-30.

After the first round of this week's event, Ortiz is the leader of the 54-hole tournament at 5-under, one shot ahead of Johnson.

LIV is receiving $250 million from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and offering purses of $25 million - including $5 million for the top three finishers in the team competition - for the first seven events and $50 million for the series finale in Doral.

The individual winner receives $4 million.

